Biden must prepare for 'real possibility’ of Putin using chemical weapons in Ukraine: Rep. McCaul

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Friday that the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin using chemical weapons on Ukraine is a "real possibility" and expressed concern at the Biden administration's lack of preparation for such a scenario.

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: It’s classic—this administration, they wait, and then they react. Like you know, the Russians have been on the border since last March building up, and I urged them in November to put the lethal weapons in. Now they’re just coming in, and they’re going to get caught flat-footed when the chemical weapons come in which is a real possibility, and it’s going to be really tragic. You talk about a sad thing to watch—these chemical weapons are brutal on the ground.

