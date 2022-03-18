Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Biden must prepare for 'real possibility’ of Putin using chemical weapons in Ukraine: Rep. McCaul

'They're going to get caught flat-footed,' McCaul said of the administration

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. McCaul: Chemical weapons in Ukraine a ‘real possibility’ Video

Rep. McCaul: Chemical weapons in Ukraine a ‘real possibility’

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, says the Biden administration could be caught ‘flat-footed’ if Putin engages Ukraine with more lethal weapons.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Friday that the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin using chemical weapons on Ukraine is a "real possibility" and expressed concern at the Biden administration's lack of preparation for such a scenario. 

PUTIN APPEARS AT MASSIVE MOSCOW RALLY, PRAISES RUSSIAN MILITARY: LIVE UPDATES

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: It’s classic—this administration, they wait, and then they react. Like you know, the Russians have been on the border since last March building up, and I urged them in November to put the lethal weapons in. Now they’re just coming in, and they’re going to get caught flat-footed when the chemical weapons come in which is a real possibility, and it’s going to be really tragic. You talk about a sad thing to watch—these chemical weapons are brutal on the ground. 

WATCH THE FULL "FAULKNER FOCUS" SEGMENT BELOW

Rep. McCaul: Putin is lying to the Russian people and his soldiers Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.