American killed in Ukraine, State Department says: LIVE UPDATES
Russia continues its barrage on Ukrainian cities, frequently targeting civilians, including an American who was killed while waiting in a bread line, according to the State Department and the person's family.
U.S. intelligence officials believe Vladimir Putin may threaten to unleash Russia’s nuclear arsenal increasingly as Ukrainian defense forces continue to thwart his invasion of their country.
Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, revealed the concerns in a new report on global threats dated March 15 and obtained by Fox News Thursday.
"As this war and its consequences slowly weaken Russian conventional strength, Russia likely will increasingly rely on its nuclear deterrent to signal the West and project strength to its internal and external audiences,” he wrote.
U.S. officials believe Putin intends to “overturn the U.S.-led rules based post-Cold War international order” and reclaim former Soviet territories.
“Russia views a powerful, survivable nuclear force as the foundation of its national security, and its modernized general purposes forces as critical to meet any conventional military threat and project Russian power abroad,” Berrier wrote.
Additionally, Russian forces are using “indiscriminate methods” of attack that are leveling cities, killing civilians and damaging infrastructure in retaliation for Ukraine’s effective resistance, according to the report.
The DIA also called into question Putin’s credibility on his claims to have “modernized” the Russian military.
"Russia’s modernization is intended to ensure Russia can field a military capable of engaging in the full spectrum of warfare to deter or defeat a wide scope of threats, but initial setbacks in Ukraine call some of Putin’s narrative into question,” Berrier wrote.
At the same time, Russia claims it has updated more than 85% of its nuclear weapons and is working on developing missiles that are capable of circumventing Western defenses in order to “ensure that Russia can credibly inflict unacceptable damage on the West.”
Lt. Col. Daniel Davis tells Laura Ingraham there is nothing in providing these MiGs that is worth the possibility that the U.S. could be in war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Biden for an additional $800 million in military aid in his nightly address to the nation Thursday.
The White House says the aid includes anti-aircraft equipment, anti-armor missile systems, guns, grenades and drones, according to NPR.
Former CIA intelligence officer Ryan Hillsberg discusses reports the CIA secretly trained Ukrainians after Russia's 2014 invasion and annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that an American citizen was killed in Ukraine on Thursday.
"We offer our sincerest to the family on their loss," a State Department spokesperson said. "Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."
