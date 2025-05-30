Purdue University immediately closes DEI office amid state, federal pressure

Purdue University announced Friday it is "sunsetting" DEI activities and initiatives, effective immediately.



"An increasing number of actions and policy measures at both the federal and state level have made it clear that doing so is a necessary part of our future as a public university and a state educational institution," the university said in a statement.

The move comes after similar announcements from other Big 10 schools, including the University of Michigan and Ohio State.

The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging will close as will related activities in colleges and departments, according to school officials.

Staff colleagues working in DEI departments will have the opportunity to interview for vacancies in other departments.

The university will also update leading programs in its colleges into the Boilermaker Opportunity Program Plus in the Office of the Vice Provost for Enrollment Management to "serve all academic programs and to best support all current and future students," according to the statement.

Cultural centers will continue to serve as open resources for the Purdue community, providing support for all students as part of the Office of the Vice Provost for Student Life.

"As we refocus our efforts on the success of all students in keeping with our land-grant mission and values, our team will be with you every step of the way through these updates," Purdue University Provost & Miller Family professor Patrick J. Wolfe wrote in the statement.

Purdue University did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.