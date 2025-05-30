Expand / Collapse search
College

Purdue University immediately closes DEI office amid state, federal pressure

The school closed its office of diversity, inclusion and belonging and will refocus efforts on supporting all students through new programs

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
DEI is racial discrimination, says White House senior policy strategist Video

DEI is racial discrimination, says White House senior policy strategist

White House senior policy strategist May Mailman discusses the University of Pennsylvania allegedly violating Title IX on 'The Will Cain Show.'

Purdue University announced Friday it is "sunsetting" DEI activities and initiatives, effective immediately.

"An increasing number of actions and policy measures at both the federal and state level have made it clear that doing so is a necessary part of our future as a public university and a state educational institution," the university said in a statement.

The move comes after similar announcements from other Big 10 schools, including the University of Michigan and Ohio State.

Purdue University campus sign Indiana

Purdue University Oct. 20, 2018, in West Lafayette, Ind. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN ANNOUNCES IT'S SHUTTERING ITS DEI OFFICES DUE TO TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDERS

The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging will close as will related activities in colleges and departments, according to school officials. 

Staff colleagues working in DEI departments will have the opportunity to interview for vacancies in other departments.

DEI graphic

DEI is being phased out at Purdue University. (Fox News)

THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY 'SUNSETS' OFFICES AMID ONGOING REVIEW OF DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION WORK

The university will also update leading programs in its colleges into the Boilermaker Opportunity Program Plus in the Office of the Vice Provost for Enrollment Management to "serve all academic programs and to best support all current and future students," according to the statement.

Cultural centers will continue to serve as open resources for the Purdue community, providing support for all students as part of the Office of the Vice Provost for Student Life.

A Purdue University flag

Purdue University ended its DEI program. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

DEI OFFICE CLOSURES AT UNIVERSITIES PILE UP AFTER ANOTHER STATE ORDERS END TO ‘WOKE VIRUS’

"As we refocus our efforts on the success of all students in keeping with our land-grant mission and values, our team will be with you every step of the way through these updates," Purdue University Provost & Miller Family professor Patrick J. Wolfe wrote in the statement.

Purdue University did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

