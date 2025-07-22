Public shame is having a moment again and the Coldplay kiss cam scandal explains why

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over the past week, the Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal has completely rocked the internet with memes, social commentary and op-eds since the show took place in mid-July.

During the now-viral performance, Andy Byron — former Astronomer CEO — appeared on the Kiss Cam with his arms wrapped around a woman, who was later identified as his company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot. The pair were on the big screen during "The Jumbotron Song," where singer, Chris Martin, improvises songs about couples in the audience.

Cabot immediately covered her face and turned away from the camera, while a stunned Byron ducked down and exited the frame. Martin then joked, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Since then, nearly everyone on the internet jumped in, eager to share their thoughts or jokes on the viral moment, including celebrities, media pundits, bands and politicians.

"Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever, I think you're safe here," musician Luke Combs can be heard saying during his show, in a video posted to Instagram, taken by a concertgoer. "I don't condone cheating, anymore."

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., used the viral moment to bash New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"Commie Mamdani holding [Gov. Kathy Hochul] headed for re-election in 2026," Stefanik said on X.

Even KFC’s official X account joined in with a joke referencing HR oversight: "Just know our sides are always HR approved."

The figureheads are among over 6 million others who have watched the video on TikTok alone.

Art also imitated life with a "tidal wave of content," Free Press writer Kat Rosenfield said — pointing to a fake statement someone had written on behalf of the CEO, a reenactment by the Phillies mascots at a game and apparel such as T-shirts cheekily noting the moment.

"...public shaming has been a staple of human society since the dawn of time, a necessary correction to the social transgressors in our midst," said Rosenfield. "If there’s a truly compelling reason not to normalize shaming as a global, always-on public spectator sport, it’s not that it degrades the humanity of the shamed; it’s not even the trite "who among us has not canoodled at a Coldplay concert with his sidepiece" justification. It’s simply this: When we take joy in the distress and ruination of other people, we make monsters of ourselves."

But the fallout was not only cultural, as the company at the center also took action. Days after the incident, Astronomer released a statement reinforcing its values and announcing it had launched a "formal investigation," which was followed by the resignation of Byron as CEO.

NYC/DC psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert said he believes the cultural obsession with viral sensations like the Coldplay scandal is the perfect mix of psychology and social media dynamics, and gives society a way to "channel judgment" on smaller issues — allowing for a mob-like mentality.

"These scandals offer what I call ‘safe outrage.’ They give people a way to channel judgment and frustration without touching the bigger, more divisive issues in society. At the same time, they create a shared space for humor and group bonding. Memes and viral posts turn a private embarrassment into a public spectacle where everyone feels like part of the mob," Alpert shared with Fox News Digital.

Alpert pointed to other similar patterns society has experienced before, such as mocking the fall of WeWork due to bankruptcy, Elon Musk and the royal family.

"We’ve seen this pattern before: Adam Neumann became a meme when WeWork collapsed, not just because of bad business decisions but because people loved mocking his ego and excess. Elon Musk ’s every misstep on Twitter instantly spawns jokes, with users flipping between adoration and ridicule," Alpert stated.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public grievances sparked endless memes and hot takes, not because people care about British royalty but because the drama feels like a stand-in for their own family feuds. Even Will Smith’s Oscars slap became less about the actual slap and more about collective projection," Alpert said.

At the end of the day, Alpert noted that the reason people hyper-fixate on these types of scandals has less to do with the acts themselves, and more to do with one’s own shortcomings.

"These scandals are more about our own anxieties about success, failure and power. They are cultural junk food — irresistible, satisfying in the moment, but ultimately empty. In today’s hyper-connected world, these narratives have become psychological pressure valves. They give people permission to judge, vent and bond, all while avoiding the larger and more uncomfortable divisions in society."

In a New York Times op-ed, author Helen Schulman echoed a similar feeling and noted she was happy to see shame being resurrected, drawing comparisons to not only today’s cultural field, but the political landscape and President Donald Trump ’s administration.

"...in the age of Trump, it’s a strange relief to watch as two fellow citizens come to realize they have done something reckless and inappropriate and not pretend they had nothing to hide. Instead, they did their best to disappear," Schulman said.

Schulman also called out the "utter shamelessness" of the landscape she says America is living in, and pointed to the House and the Senate’s vote to cut funding for things such as food assistance programs and healthcare.

"This is legislation that is inherently shameful," Schulman said.

While memes and social commentary continue to make the rounds online, and experts share their opinions about the effects of this cultural moment, Astronomer’s new interim CEO, Pete DeJoy, has found the silver lining in it all.

"The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter," DeJoy shared in a statement on LinkedIn. "The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."