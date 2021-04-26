Expand / Collapse search
'Public safety crisis barreling toward us' as cops leave jobs, former officer warns

NYPD officers leaving at rate 75% higher than 2020, report warns

Former Las Vegas Police Lt. Randy Sutton warns 'the sky is falling' as police officers leave departments in cities across America.

Former Las Vegas Police Lt. Randy Sutton warned Monday on "The Faulkner Focus" that the rise in police officers leaving departments across America is just the beginning of a major criminal justice "crisis." More than 5,300 NYPD uniformed officers retired in 2020 or filed papers to leave, a 75 percent spike from the previous year, the New York Post reported.

RANDY SUTTON: The area I want to talk about right now is the psychological and the emotional injuries that are taking place, because they are part and parcel of why cops are leaving at record levels. And it isn't just NYPD. It is quite literally every major city in the country.

And I've been, you know, during our discussions previously, Harris, I forecasted a criminal justice crisis and it is barreling towards us. A public safety crisis is coming towards us like a freight train. And we are seeing -- this is just the beginning. I don't want to sound like, you know, about the sky is falling, but the sky is falling.

