Project Dynamo co-founder says nonprofit will continue to evacuate Americans, U.S. allies from Afghanistan

Project Dynamo, a nonprofit which rescued dozens of Americans and permanent residents stranded in Afghanistan just in time for the holidays, will continue its evacuation efforts according to its co-founder.

Co-founder Bryan Stern and former Afghan translator Mohammad Mojadidi, who was evacuated from the nation safely, joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the rescue efforts.

"We keep going as long as people need help, and we can move them legally and safely, we will continue to do so," Stern told co-host Dana Perino. "So we were able to raise enough money and build a big enough manifest with enough American citizens and lawful permanent residents, and we executed."

The evacuees arrived in New York over the weekend after being flown out of Kabul on two separate flights, sponsored by Berry Aviation.

Project Dynamo rescued Mojadidi and his family, who were stranded under Taliban control, after arriving in the country months ago for a family member's funeral.

"Businesses were functioning, now businesses are failing. What's next?" Mojadidi questioned.

"That unknown factor of a government where it could collapse - hopefully it won't - does put a lot of fear on," he added.

Stern went on to list challenges the nonprofit faces as it continues to try to evacuate and Americans and U.S. allies from the country.

"Paperwork is always a problem… with government. You know, it's hard to get a passport today in Florida, so the paperwork issue… from the bureaucracy perspective is the long pole in the tent," Stern said.

"Mohammad, who is now a good friend, he's an American citizen. His passport says, we the people, like my passport says ‘we the people,’" he stated.

"I honestly don't distinguish whether he helped us or not. He's an American and an American that was trapped, and that's kind of the beginning of the end of my motivation, frankly."

It remains unclear exactly how many Americans and U.S. allies remain under Taliban control.

