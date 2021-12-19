Sen. Tom Cotton says Democrats want to 'destroy' Senate customs following Manchin dissent

Fox News host Trey Gowdy opened his latest "Sunday Night in America" show with further development on the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

"The consequences from America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan continues," Gowdy began, listing various forms of brutality and oppression committed by the Taliban after U.S. troops evacuated the country in August.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton appeared as a guest to discuss the suffering of both Afghans and Americans from President Biden’s troop withdrawal.

"History will judge Joe Biden’s debacle and his reckless ill-planned disorganized withdrawal plan from Afghanistan in August as a fiasco of the first order. As you pointed out, what’s happening in Afghanistan is exactly what you’d expect from a depraved gang of medieval savages the Taliban. You have millions of children in threat of imminent starvation. Women and minorities are facing oppression. Brutal reprisals against anyone who worked with Americans or worked with the previous Afghan government. But I think what worries most Americans even more is the threat that Afghanistan and the Taliban poses to Americans," Cotton said.

Cotton further criticized Biden’s current "over the horizon" strategy for handling the ongoing chaos.

"Joe Biden assured us that we would have what he called an over the horizon strike capability. It’s clear now four months on that should be called an over the rainbow strike capability. Because we have no eyes inside of Afghanistan. We have the most limited ability to understand what’s going on, and we should expect that brutal terrorist gangs like Al-Qaeda are reconstituting and plotting against Americans there," Cotton said.

Gowdy then introduced the topic of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announcing that he will vote "no" on Biden’s Build Back Better plan, effectively ending its chances in Congress, much to the chagrin of progressive Democrats and media pundits.

"There was a common maxim: you usually didn’t insult somebody into voting for your legislation. It sounds like the far-left has forgotten that maxim today," Cotton commented.

"I’d say that Joe Manchin has helped deliver an early Christmas present to the American people by saying that this drive for a reckless five trillion-dollar tax and spending bill is done today," he added.

In closing, Cotton also warned that Democrats are on a clear path to try and destroy Senate customs in order to maintain their power.

"I think they have this mono-maniacal obsession with seizing power and trying to hold on to power forever. It’s not just about passing a five trillion-dollar bill. There are also constantly on Sen. Manchin’s case about the rules and the customs of the Senate which usually require 60 votes in a bipartisan fashion to pass a major legislation. They want to destroy those customs," Cotton said.

"It’s not because they want to pass bills that will confiscate your guns. They will do that, of course, but the main reason is because they will pass bills that will forever cement the Democrats in power."

