Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

Volunteer group evacuates 39 Americans and permanent residents from Afghanistan

Hundreds of Americans, at least, are believed to remain in Afghanistan

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Biden awards Medal of Honor to three veterans of Iraq, Afghanistan Video

Biden awards Medal of Honor to three veterans of Iraq, Afghanistan

National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on ‘America Reports’ as President Biden awards Medal of honor to 3 soldiers, including the first African American since the Vietnam War.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Almost 40 American citizens and lawful permanent residents left behind from President Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan were evacuated Friday by a volunteer civilian group..

Thirty-nine American citizens and lawful residents were evacuated from the war-torn country Friday and arrived at New York City's JFK airport on Saturday morning thanks to the volunteer group Project Dynamo, according to the New York Post.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)

BIDEN AWARDS MEDAL OF HONOR TO THREE VETERANS OF IRAQ, AFGHANISTAN

Among the evacuees, more than a dozen children including an 11-month-old American citizen, 

"This is the first known major airlift rescue with American boots on the ground since the U.S. government abandoned the country of Afghanistan in August," James Judge, a spokesman for the organization, said in a statement. 

PSAKI SKIPS AFGHANISTAN IN LIST OF BIDEN'S 'BIGGEST FOREIGN POLICY SUCCESSES'

Two members of Project Dynamo reportedly flew into Afghanistan from an undisclosed country earlier this week and brought evacuees to a safehouse near Kabul with a group of volunteers.

Taliban fighters pose for photograph in Wazir Akbar Khan in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. 

Taliban fighters pose for photograph in Wazir Akbar Khan in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country.  (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

After being vaccinated and tested for the coronavirus, the evacuees were flown out of Kabul airport on two flights paid for by Berry Aviation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration on Monday admitted it left hundreds more U.S. citizens behind in Afghanistan after chaotic withdrawal. The numbers, disclosed in a press release from the State Department, are drastically higher than the estimates President Biden gave regarding the number of Americans left behind in Afghanistan after U.S. forces left the country. 

Taliban soldiers stand guard in Panjshir province northeastern of Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. 

Taliban soldiers stand guard in Panjshir province northeastern of Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.  (AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan)

In addition, a suicide bomb attack outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26 killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 18 more, U.S. officials said – making it the deadliest day for U.S. troops in 10 years.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

More from Politics