Progressive journalist slams corporate media for 'dangerous' blackout of Hunter Biden scandal

Progressive journalist Jordan Chariton slammed corporate media on Thursday for ignoring the ongoing scandal surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop in a scathing Twitter thread that blasted MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times and Washington Post for selective censorship.

“The corporate media—and Twitter/FB—are still crickets as Hunter Biden's biz partner confirms the emails in @nypost story are real,” Chariton wrote to caption a Fox News report that Tony Bobulinski — who was listed as the recipient of an email published by the New York Post that appeared to detail a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family — confirmed that the email is "genuine" and provided more information regarding the Bidens' role in the deal.

Chariton, who worked a variety of media organizations before starting Status Coup in an attempt to dissociate himself with corporate media, noted that he isn’t a fan of Trump but the blackout on coverage of Hunter Biden is simply unfair.

The mainstream media has essentially ignored the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, while critics have pointed out that a similar situation involving Donald Trump Jr. would presumably be front-page news. Twitter and Facebook have both censored reporting on Biden’s laptop and the Democratic nominee has dodged the few questions he’s received about it, dismissing it as a “smear.”

“This is about a PRIME EXAMPLE of how selective corporate media censorship & propaganda works. For 4 YEARS, @msnbc @cnn @nytimes @washingtonpost have recklessly pushed and elevated highly dubious #RussiaGate stories that were MORE SUSPICIOUS than the @nypost Hunter Biden story,” he wrote.

“None of the social platforms (Twitter/FB) blocked users from posting or sharing them or locked news' outlets accounts (NY Post). Instead, they pushed them as trending topics which then led to endless hours of TV news airtime. Yet, for a story that may hurt @JoeBiden 3 weeks before the presidential election—WITH NO ACTUAL EVIDENCE that the emails the story reported on were fake—these same outlets that recklessly ran with dubious Russia/Trump stories collectively censored this story,” Chariton continued. “This is dangerous for the future of journalism.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., claimed that the information was on that laptop is not legitimate and that it was part of a Russian disinformation scheme. However, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe pushed back against this claim, saying, "There is no intelligence that supports that."

Chariton added that it “doesn’t matter” if you like Trump or not because the underlying issue is not about the election.

“What matters is if news consumers and Americans become numb and OK with corporate, for-profit media outlets (and now tech platforms) selectively pushing and elevating one set of dubious/suspect stories that might weaken a politician they don't like (dubious Russiagate stories that make Trump look bad) while censoring and suppressing less suspicious story that might hurt Biden (@nypost Hunter Biden story)...then media and tech platforms are just one more cog in the political tribalism machine,” Chariton wrote. “If people are ok with this selective censorship with no consistent journalistic standards....we are in much worse shape as a country than even I thought.”

