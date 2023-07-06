Progressive journalist breaks with left, warns puberty blockers can cause 'irreparable harm' to children

Ana Kasparian, a co-host of the progressive "The Young Turks" show, slammed her fellow liberals Sunday for downplaying the risks involved in giving transgender treatments to minors.

Kasparian appeared on a recent episode of the Sitch & Adam show on YouTube where she denounced the transgender politics and cancel culture embraced by much of the modern American left.

She talked about the phenomenon of "attacks on straight-news journalists who are doing their jobs," and theorized, "The whole point is to intimidate journalists from doing accurate reporting on what’s actually occurring on the ground."

She then spoke specifically about journalists like Jesse Singal facing punishment after reporting on what "some of the risks could be when it comes to transitioning literal kids with puberty blockers."

Kasparian declared, "It is a lie that puberty blockers are reversible. In some cases they are not, and they can cause irreparable harm."

She then said that her major point is that "withholding the information because you don't like the information getting out there ain't the way to go, because that destroys any opportunity for us to actually have a good faith debate about what we should do moving forward, what are the pros and cons."

Kasparian has spoken out about gender ideology recently. In March, she scorched "inclusive" language and warned, "Please don't ever refer to me as a person with a uterus, birthing person, or person who menstruates. How do people not realize how degrading this is?"

On the YouTube show, she related a recent incident where a Black commentator in a debate called her "racist" for rejecting terms like "birthing person." Kasparian added that when she called the activist out for being making such an attack, the activist then said something along the lines of, "You're attacking me and only me because I'm Black!"

"No, you're the only one in that group of people who attacked me and accused me of being racist because I personally want to be called a woman," she recalled saying.

Kasparian noted that the progressive movement she has been in for years has taken a dark turn, such as the open hatred of "White people," and explained that she is against racial hatred in all forms, which at times puts her at odds with other left-wing activists.

"At the center of all of this is, I've been doing this s--- for like 17 years and things have gotten worse, and I just don't think whatever strategy the left thinks they're engaging in is an effective strategy. I think it's actually caused more harm than good," she said.

"I think their rhetoric and their discourse is a lot of times ignorant of the facts and I think that they go around accusing people of doing things that they themselves engage in and I was part of that, too, I'm trying to do better moving forward," Kasparian added.