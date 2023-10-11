Pro-Palestinian student group plans national 'day of resistance,' calls for 'mass mobilization'

The national chapter of the National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) posted a "call to action" on social media Sunday and asked their student chapters to hold demonstrations at their colleges in support of the Palestinians.

The National SJP's Instagram account called for their student groups to mobilize a "day of resistance" in support of the Palestinians following the terrorist attacks in Israel carried out by Hamas.

Colleges and Universities such as Rutgers, the University of Virginia, Ohio State University, the University of Massachusets Amherst, Kent State University, New York University, University of North Carolina, University of Illinois, Butler and Purdue are holding a demonstration, some are calling it a "teach in," in support of the Palestinians, according to posts on both the national SJP's Instagram as well as their collegiate chapters.

"Join us at 5:30 PM Thursday, Oct 12th on the Rotunda steps for a teach in and demonstration about the current situation in Gaza, the events and history that led to this moment, and a discussion about how we can be in solidarity with Palestinians resisting occupation," the University of Virginia's chapter said in a post on Instagram.

SJP's toolkit, which they posted to social media, calls for their student groups to hold a protest, "disruption" or "educational event" in support of the Palestinians.

"Today, we witness a historic win for the Palestinian resistance: across land, air, and sea, our people have broken down the artificial barriers of the Zionist entity, taking with it the facade of an impenetrable settler colony and reminding each of us that total return and liberation to Palestine is near. As the Palestinian student movement, we have an unshakable responsibility to join the call for mass mobilization," the introduction in the group's toolkit reads.

In their messaging and framing section, the SJP wrote that the "responsibility for every single death falls solely on the zionist entity."

"The forces of Zionism engage in media campaigns which attack our people and resistance from all sides– it is our responsibility, therefore, to break through their hegemonic narratives of ‘war’ and ‘unprovoked aggression,’ and instead ground our campuses and communities in a narrative which centers the legitimacy of resistance and the necessity of complete liberation," the toolkit said.

One student group planning to participate in the "day of resistance" is Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return (SUPER) at the University of Washington in Seattle, according to a social media post from the organization on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the group expressed its support for the Palestinians and accused the university of being "complicit in the crimes of occupation" of Gaza by Israel and "inviting Zionist academics to speak on campus."

UW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Anti-Defamation League's Center of Extremism published some research on the SJP's collegiate chapters and said their planned "day of resistance" could create a "hostile environment" for Jewish students on campus.

"Although these are all non-violent tactics, they raise the real possibility of creating a hostile environment for Jewish students, and the confrontational spirit that permeates the toolkit raises the concern that these actions could lead to acts of harassment or vandalism targeting Jewish students and organizations," their blog post read.

Jewish On Campus, a student-run campaign effort to combat antisemitism on college campuses, put out a statement on Instagram about the planned "day of resistance."

"As atrocities in Israel continue to unfold, several campus advocacy groups have doubled-down on blatantly antisemitic rhetoric, celebrating one of the worst terrorist attacks in human history, and justifying the murder of Jews," the group's post said.

"Jewish and Israeli students brace for this language to continue. For the value of our lives to be disregarded. For calls for our people's death to be praised. Call this what it is: antisemitism. Or don't say you support the Jewish community," it continued.

Protests in favor of the Palestinians broke out in New York City, as well as counter-protests supporting Israel.

Several student organizations at Harvard have released statements saying Israel was "entirely responsible," for the brutal violence following Hamas' attack against the Israelis.

Shortly after the attacks, Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups released its statement signed by 27 different organizations that blamed Israel entirely for the attacks and voiced support for Palestinians in Gaza.

