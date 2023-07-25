Pro-life activist praises GOP's child tax credit plan as an answer to abortion rhetoric: 'Women's empowerment'

House Republicans' ambitious attempt to overhaul the federal government's family care system received praise from pro-life activist Ryan Bomberger who said Tuesday the push is "exactly what women's empowerment" looks like.

"This is this in line with what the GOP is all about, all about affirming the humanity of every human being," he told Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt.

"I mean, it's the party that was created because of the belief that we're all created equal. And so this is just in line with their policies for a long time, very pro-life, and I'm all about just affirming pregnancy and motherhood. We wouldn't be here without it. So I think it's a great measure, a great step."

The effort to expand the credit is led by Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, who recently told Fox News Digital the Providing For Life Act "charts the policy course for a culture of life in America."

Hinson added that the expansion, which would expand the refundable tax credit to a $3,500 cap for children aged five and under, including the unborn, would financially empower families and women to care for their babies and make a "meaningful difference" for those in need.

The bill would specifically allow parents to claim the tax credit for the prior year during the pregnancy in addition to obtaining the tax credit in the current year.

The bill also provides a $4,500 cap for children ages 6-17 and would require parents to be employed to be eligible.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the bill's Senate counterpart, who told Fox News Digital in part that "supporting pregnant mothers and their unborn children ibis essential…"

Bomberger said the effort is a response to pro-choice advocates' claims that pro-life Republicans only care about the unborn during pregnancy, but neglect children outside the womb.

"When the pro-abortion side always talks about, ‘Well, there are all these difficulties, there are economic situations, there’s poverty.' Well, this is what the GOP is doing. And pro-life organizations, we're creating a culture that, you know, wraps around or comes around the mother and says, ‘Hey, I support you not just during pregnancy but after pregnancy.’"

Bomberger said, as an adopted child and as the father of two adopted children, he is passionate about encouraging people to find alternatives to abortion and give people the opportunity to "embrace life" as an option.

