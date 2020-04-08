Princeton historian: America can beat coronavirus if we don't 'defeat ourselves'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Princeton professor, renowned for his work studying authoritarian regimes, said history teaches that the United States can triumph over the coronavirus pandemic if America doesn't "defeat ourselves."

"I would be cautious about predicting the future, but obviously this is a very serious challenge. And the challenge could get significantly worse as well as significantly better," said Stephen Kotkin, a professor of history at Princeton and Hoover Institution senior fellow, on Fox Nation's "Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson."

"If you look at overall World War II or the Cold War and the struggle first against Germany and Japan and then against the Soviet Union, you see that democracies are better than totalitarian regimes at mass mobilization of resources," he continued.

From his work studying the Soviet Union, Kotkin concluded that there are two major factors necessary to overcoming national calamity--competent, compassionate leadership and social solidarity and trust.

Compassionate leadership and social solidarity are weakest in authoritarian societies, said Kotkin.

"The advantages are on the side of democracies," he noted.

However, Kotkin warned America runs the risk of failing to rise to the challenge posed by the coronavirus, as well as the threats from authoritarian powers around the world.

"You win because people step up. The leadership actually performs or outperforms expectations. The social solidarity increases. It strengthens over time. You win because you earn it. Not just because you are pre-destined with superior tools at the beginning. This is the challenge for us. We're not going to win this battle unless we rise to the occasion.

"It's very, very important to understand that we have the attributes that nobody else has," said Kotkin, "But we can squander them. We can lose the battle because we're the people who can defeat ourselves. If we have incompetent leadership, if we have non-compassionate leadership, if we lose our social solidarity."

According to Kotkin, shared national purpose and trust in American society have been on the decline.

"Your strength as a society is obviously unity. You want to have a sense of collective purpose. You want to be Americans without hyphens. You want all citizens to be equal before the law. And part of the national community and part of the collective endeavor, we have fragmented ourselves badly," he argued.

VOLUNTEER DOCTORS GO ABOVE AND BEYOND ON CORONAVIRUS FRONT LINES

"We've fragmented ourselves in part socio-economically with the maldistribution of opportunity... but also with a kind of identity politics or tribal politics which forgets the 'e pluribus unum,' which forgets the collective enterprise, the unity of purpose.

"Social fragmentation has been deeply debilitating to us, and those are the things that must be overcome because that's what we need now to get ourselves domestically out of this crisis, but also internationally," he concluded.

To watch all of this interview and previous episodes of "Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson," go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.