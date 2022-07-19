Adam Carolla rips Prince Harry for bashing America in United Nations address: 'Colossal blowhard'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian and author Adam Carolla slammed Prince Harry as a "colossal blowhard" after he bashed America in his speech before the United Nations Monday. Carolla joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss why he believes the U.S. is a target for critics around the world.

ADAM CAROLLA: He's just such a colossal blowhard. But bigger picture, it's just easier to make fun of the United States for everyone, and that's only because of how big we are... We're so powerful where we've done so much, and I also feel like a lot of these countries we bailed out in World War II circled back because there's some weird shame factor. So they're kind of going after us because we did bail them out. The countries we bombed in World War II are better to us than the countries we bailed out in World War II.

