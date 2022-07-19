Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Adam Carolla rips Prince Harry for bashing America in United Nations address: 'Colossal blowhard'

Critics mock Prince Harry over his UN speech criticizing America

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Carolla rips Prince Harry for bashing America in 'woke' UN address: 'Colossal blowhard' Video

Carolla rips Prince Harry for bashing America in 'woke' UN address: 'Colossal blowhard'

Comedian Adam Carolla joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss backlash surrounding Prince Harry's UN speech blasting America.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian and author Adam Carolla slammed Prince Harry as a "colossal blowhard" after he bashed America in his speech before the United Nations Monday. Carolla joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss why he believes the U.S. is a target for critics around the world. 

PRINCE HARRY WINS LATEST LEGAL BATTLE AGAINST UK'S MAIL ON SUNDAY OVER ‘DEFAMATORY’ STORY

ADAM CAROLLA: He's just such a colossal blowhard. But bigger picture, it's just easier to make fun of the United States for everyone, and that's only because of how big we are... We're so powerful where we've done so much, and I also feel like a lot of these countries we bailed out in World War II circled back because there's some weird shame factor. So they're kind of going after us because we did bail them out. The countries we bombed in World War II are better to us than the countries we bailed out in World War II. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW:

Carolla rips Prince Harry for bashing US in UN speech: 'Who cares what this imbecile has to say?' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.