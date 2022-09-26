Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Regular working people are growing increasingly fed up with establishment politicians

Ingraham highlights the shift in voter priorities around the world

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Angle: Wave Elections

Laura Ingraham discusses how around the world voters are pushing back against the radical elite on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham discussed how voters across the world have begun rejecting establishment politicians and how Italy's first female prime minister was elected on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: There's other big changes in the air as well. And it could tell us a lot about how things will play out here in the November midterms

It turns out that regular working people are growing increasingly fed up with establishment politicians, not just here, but abroad as well. So Italy's new prime minister, Giorgio Meloni, is a first. And she's the first woman ever to be elected prime minister there. Now, you think about it. Our press is usually over the moon when the first is a liberal woman or a minority or gay, but not in this case. 

Giogia Meloni, member of Fratelli d'Italia party (Brothers of Italy) speaks to reporters as the head of the leftist Democratic Party, Matteo Renzi arrived at the Quirinale Palace on February 17, 2014, to be nominated Italy's Prime Minister by President Giorgio Napolitano. The 39-year-old Florence mayor Matteo Renzi is the Italy's youngest-ever premier.   AFP PHOTO / ANDREAS SOLARO        (Photo credit should read ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, three things the media despise God, fathers and the nuclear family. I mean, this is just ridiculous. If any group today comes close to Mussolini and his brutal, infamous use of big business and big government together, it's the modern left. Nice try, kids. Of course, the reason this first in Italy does not count is because she doesn't play their globalist game. She refuses to. She hasn't been bought off. Instead, she calls out the failures of the majority parties and refuses to submit to their woke crusade against national identity and national culture. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

This article was written by Fox News staff.