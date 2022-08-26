Expand / Collapse search
What can prevent inflation from becoming 'much worse': GOP lawmaker

Rep Byron Donalds reacts to Fed chair Jerome Powell's comments

FOX Business contributor Phil Flynn blames the Biden administration for inflation after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s inflation remarks on ‘Hannity.’

Rep. Byron Donalds revealed how to stop inflation from growing "much worse" in the wake of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's inflation comments Friday on "Hannity."

BIDEN TO MEET WITH FED CHAIRMAN ON INFLATION, KOREAN POP SUPERGROUP BTS ON ASIAN INCLUSION

REP. DONALDS: The problem is that Joe Biden and the Democrats have nothing else to run on because the only way to really fix America is to reverse course on all of their crazy policies. So how can you run for election in a couple of months while reversing course on your agenda to actually fix the country? It doesn't work. So they're going to double down, and they're going to triple down. It's going to cause more harm. And it's about time that … Chairman Powell … actually came out and started admitting what everybody else knows. This is going to get much worse if we don't raise interest rates, strangle this inflation. But on Capitol Hill, we have to stop the insanity. 

