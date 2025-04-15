Rachel Campos-Duffy teaches Trump to say 'Make America Great Again' in Spanish

Fox Noticias host Rachel Campos-Duffy taught President Donald Trump how to say "Make America Great Again" in Spanish during her upcoming sit-down interview with the president on Tuesday.

While discussing his iconic slogan, "Make America Great Again," Campos-Duffy took the opportunity to give the president a language lesson.

"Mr. President, I would like to teach you how to say ‘Let’s Make America Great Again' in Spanish," she offered. "Vamos a hacer America grande otra vez."

Although he may not have said the entire phrase perfectly, Trump gave it his best shot.

"America grande otra vez!" Trump replied, which roughly translates to "America great again!" in English.

Trump told the Fox Noticias host that the theme of his presidency was to "Make America Great Again," and that achieving this goal is "so easy." He also detailed where he believed the country would be headed if he had not again won the presidency.

"People have said if you didn’t win, this country was going to fail. It was going to fail. Financially and otherwise, it was going to fail, maybe even worse in so many other ways with all of this horrible stuff that they made you believe. Our country was going to be a big failure, and it wasn’t going to be long," Trump said.

While reflecting on his first 100 days in office, Trump said the United States is "respected all over the world again" since he's returned to the White House.

The full interview of Trump will air Tuesday afternoon on Fox Noticias at 4 p.m. ET.