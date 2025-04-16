President Donald Trump addresses whether Jill Biden was Joe's 'autopen,' ran the White House

President Donald Trump offered his take on former first lady Jill Biden's role in the Biden administration during an exclusive interview on Fox Noticias.

Fox Noticias host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked Trump whether he believed Jill Biden was former President Joe Biden's "autopen."

"No, I don't think so," Trump said, but argued "she was certainly involved because he gave her the last meeting to preside over with the Cabinet."

Trump was referring to the former first lady's controversial attendance at one of Biden's last Cabinet meetings in September 2024.

The amount of alleged influence the former first lady had over Joe Biden and his administration had been a frequent source of controversy well before the September Cabinet meeting.

Trump attributed the influence on the former president to "radical left lunatics" rather than just Jill Biden.

"They [the Biden administration] had a lot of bad people. They had a lot of radical left lunatics in there, and I think he was perfect. He was perfect for them because he didn't have a clue," Trump said on Fox Noticias.

Biden's health and cognitive function were concerns during his time in office, notably after his debate performance against then-GOP presidential nominee Trump last summer.

In the months since Biden's departure from the White House, recently released books have offered insight into the former president's health and fitness for office.

Meanwhile, Trump has flaunted his mental and physical fitness for office. Following his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, Trump said overall he feels he’s in "very good shape."

The president told reporters on board Air Force One while en route to his home in West Palm Beach on Friday evening that the yearly presidential physical showed he has a "good heart, a good soul," and "overall, I think I'm in very — I felt I was in very good shape."

Trump also shared he took a cognitive test, taking a slight dig at Biden.

"I think it’s a pretty well-known test. Whatever it is, I got every one — I got it all right... I’ve taken the cognitive test, I think, four times and I've gotten nothing wrong. That’s what the American people want," he said. "Biden refused to take it, Kamala refused to take it."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson, Alexander Hall and Diana Stancy contributed to this report.