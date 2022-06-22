'President Biden's energy policy is wind, solar, and wishful thinking:' Sen. Kennedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., weighed in on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent assertion that inflation was present across America before the war in Ukraine on ‘The Story with Martha MacCallum" Wednesday.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: President Biden's energy policy is wind, solar and wishful thinking. And that's not going to power the most powerful economy and all of human history…I'm disappointed in Mr. [Gene] Sperling. It's time for the games to end. We're in a hell of a mess here. And inflation is hitting my people so hard, they're coughing up bonds. Our national debt is greater than our national output. Crime is way up. The border's wide open. Respect for our institutions is way down. 70% of the people think this country is headed in the wrong direction. And the economists who work for President Biden know this.

THIS PUSH FOR RENEWABLE ENERGY IS A MASSIVE FRAUD: HANNITY

The only way to get the price of gasoline down is to increase the supply. The only way to increase the supply of gasoline is to increase the supply of oil. The only way you increase the supply of oil is for the Biden administration to get its boot off the neck of the oil and gas industry. He hates them. I mean, you know, he mocked them. He, the president mocked him yesterday. And they're coming to the White House, and he won't even deign to meet with them. I mean, when somebody acts like they don't care, sometimes it's not an act.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: