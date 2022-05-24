Biden slammed for gas prices, inflation comment: 'Saying quiet part out loud'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is "out-of-touch" with the struggles of the American people, Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., argued on "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday. The Wisconsin representative slammed Biden for "disastrous" energy policies which have contributed to rising inflation.

On Monday, Biden appeared at a press conference following a visit to South Korea and Japan with members of the Quad (The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue). The Quad is made up of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia which focus on securing the Indo-Pacific region.

During the press conference, the president appeared to praise the United States' skyrocketing gas prices as a means of enacting – or transitioning – to his green energy goals.



"Here’s the situation. And when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over," Biden said.

Critics joined Gallagher in condemning Biden’s comments as national gas price averages reached $4.598 on Tuesday. At least six states saw average gas prices above $5 a gallon with California topping the nation at $6.069 a gallon.

"And now it seems the president is just saying the quiet part out loud and saying Americans have to suck it up, endure the pain so that we can expedite this transition to electric vehicles," Gallagher argued.

The Biden administration has pushed for green energy, the reduction of fossil fuels and electric vehicles despite the financial burden this puts on everyday Americans. During Biden’s first day in office, the president canceled the Keystone Pipeline – rejecting American energy independence and pushing for far-left energy policies.

Biden has also advocated for electric vehicles. Gallagher expressed concern this change would lead to more "dependency on China."

President Biden’s "disastrous energy policy … gives our adversaries a big geopolitical gift as well," he said.

