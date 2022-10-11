White House feeling 'trepidation' over Biden's 80th birthday, will ‘downplay’ celebration: Politico report

Politico White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire said that President Joe Biden’s 80th birthday is not an exciting occasion for White House staff, who reportedly feel "trepidation" over Biden being the first octogenarian in office.

Biden’s 80th promises to be less of a joyous celebration and more of an invitation for further "scrutiny of Biden’s health and speculation as to whether he will seek another term" that staff will have to navigate, Lemire described.

The report, headlined, "Biden's about to turn 80. Don't expect a blowout birthday bash, began by illustrating the deflated mood surrounding Biden’s upcoming birthday, claiming, "It will be a birthday like no other in White House history. But those inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. are not keen on having a blow-out celebration."

He wrote, "President Joe Biden will turn 80 years old next month, becoming the first commander-in-chief to become an octogenarian while in office. The Nov. 20 birthday will come two weeks after the midterms and will likely intensify scrutiny of Biden’s health and speculation as to whether he will seek another term."

The piece noted the reason for the tension surrounding the event, claiming, "If he were to win again, Biden — who already holds the distinction of being the oldest president elected — would be 82 when he takes the oath of office a second time and 86 on his successor’s Inauguration Day."

It added, "His age has always been a sensitive topic among his closest allies and planning is underway as to how to best navigate the occasion."

Staff reportedly aren’t brushing off the age criticism often thrown at Biden. They’re "bracing" for it, Lemire claimed. "White House aides are keenly aware of the storylines surrounding his age and are bracing for the inevitable news cycle."

The reporter noted that "The topic has been met with some trepidation in the West Wing and senior aides have called around to Biden world allies to seek advice on how to best handle the date that will surely draw significant attention from reporters and Republicans alike."

The reported strategy will be to keep Biden’s birthday low-key so as not to draw attention to it. According to Lemire, "For now, the plan is likely to downplay the birthday and simply focus on the work, according to those familiar with the discussions.

The Politico piece noted how "attitudes toward aging have changed in the decades since," still "White House aides know Biden’s birthday will be inherently political — as a reminder of the choice voters could face about his fitness for office."

Lemire mentioned how the president’s history of gaffes have exacerbated this concern about his age, particularly the recent "Where’s Jackie?" gaffe. He wrote, "The chatter has been fed by eyebrow-raising moments from Biden himself, such as when he spoke at a hunger insecurity conference and called out for an Indiana congresswoman who had died in a car crash months before."

The reporter added, "But White House aides dismissed the notion that such remarks — and other missteps — are a sign of age or a lack of mental acuity and note the extraordinary demands and pressures of the job."

Lemire also made the claim in his report that, "Prior to Biden, the oldest man elected president was Ronald Reagan at the age of 69." Though a glance at former President Donald Trump’s birthdate of June 14, 1946 on the White House website reveals that he was the oldest elected president until Biden. Trump was elected at age 70 in 2016.

