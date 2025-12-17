Presenting the Oscars on ....YouTube? Starting in 2029, award ceremony no longer airing on ABC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Oscars will be airing on YouTube in 2029 and ditching ABC, according to a Tuesday announcement from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy announced in a press release that the platform will start airing the award ceremony at the 101st Oscars. ABC has been home to the Oscars since the 1970s.

YouTube will host the Oscars through 2033 and ABC will keep the program through the 100th Oscars in 2028.

"The Oscars, including red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, Governors Ball access, and more, will be available live and for free to over 2 billion viewers around the world on YouTube, and to YouTube TV subscribers in the United States. YouTube will help make the Oscars accessible to the Academy’s growing global audience through features such as closed captioning and audio tracks available in multiple languages," the press release reads.

"The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry," Neal Mohan, the CEO of YouTube, said in a statement. "Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy."

"We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a statement about the partnership.

The statement continued, "The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale."

The ratings for the Oscars have generally declined over the past decade, with some occasional year-over-year bumps, from 37 million viewers in 2015 to less than 20 million in 2025.

