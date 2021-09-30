Pregnant Indiana nurse says she was denied exemption, suspended after refusing COVID vaccine

A pregnant nurse in Indianapolis was suspended after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Adara Allen, a former employee of Eskenazi Health, appeared on "America's Newsroom" on Thursday emphasizing the need for personal choice in the matter, saying it is not a "one-for-all medication."

"Well, clearly, I'm not considered a hero if I'm disposable for a medical choice, also, if we're so needed, I don't understand why they're not willing to take medical exemptions for people and to realize this is not a one for all medication," Allen said.

"There are people who are exceptions, who have more of a risk of receiving it or have adverse effects from the first dose."

The Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County (HHC) announced the mandate back in July, and said it would consider granting certain health or religious exemptions.

Allen said she requested a medical exemption due to her pregnancy, but the request was denied.

"It was just a personal statement they wanted they did not want to see my medical records," Allen said. "They did not need a physician to sign off on it."

"It was a personal statement that a board of their doctors would approve or deny, and I was denied."

Allen also expressed her concern surrounding the lack of long-term studies focused on how the vaccine may affect a pregnancy. She suffered a miscarriage in December and wanted more time to assess how it could possibly affect her unborn child.

"I trust science, but I also trust long-term studies, and they don't have enough pregnant women that want to be in these studies to have a large group of women that are willing to participate," said Allen.

"They say only a third of pregnant women are even vaccinated currently."