Popular Pittsburgh bar closes doors after deadly weekend of violence: 'Enough is enough'

A popular Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania bar is temporarily closing its doors after violence rocked the busy neighborhood over the weekend, making owner Brian Vetere say enough is enough.

Carson City Saloon locked its doors and turned off its lights this week, citing safety concerns for its customers and employees as the crime-riddled area saw multiple shootings.

The establishment posted a statement to Facebook Monday explaining its decision to temporarily close its doors for the first time in its 17-year history.

"After Saturday’s three shootings and the careless activity that continues to go unchecked on Carson Street, we have decided it’s best to shutter our doors until some action is taken by city leaders to support our desire to return the Southside to a safe and prosperous neighborhood and nightlife district. Hoping to re-open mid-August to kick off football season," the post read in part.

Brian Vetere, who opened the bar with his brother and father years ago, told "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday that two years of runaway crime has gotten even worse.

"This summer's just been outrageous. It's been very difficult. So we decided just for the safety of our staff and our customers, that we're going to shut the doors. Hopefully it's temporary, but we just we have to have the city officials and police and the mayor's office figure out a solution for the problem," he said.

Police responded to a deadly shooting at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday near the bar's East Carson Street location, according to local reports. An hour later, gunfire prompted panic on the busy street with crowds seen on surveillance video fleeing the scene.

Vetere said his brother was working when the shooting took place.

"The next morning we decided like, enough is enough… and we made the decision, and it was a difficult decision."

Vetere alleges that local officials "talk a big game" but fail to adequately address growing crime concerns.

"The city officials, mayor's office, police, and it seems like they talk a big game, but nothing's really gotten done, and that's that's the sad thing about it," he said.

"All we really want to do is just stop the violence. Like it's not a political issue… it's a public safety issue, and that's what we really want to do – to stop the violence from that."