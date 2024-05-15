Politico sparks outrage over framing Larry Hogan as standing in the way of Democrat making 'history'

Politico changed a headline on Wednesday about the Maryland Senate race amid uproar from some conservatives about what they believed was a politically biased framing.

The news site reported on the results of Tuesday’s primary where Republican Larry Hogan and Democrat Angela Alsobrooks emerged as the winners of the parties' primaries.

Politico’s update on the results featured a headline that spotlighted Alsobrooks potentially being the first Black senator from Maryland and described Hogan as standing in the way of "history."

"Larry Hogan is standing between Angela Alsobrooks and history," the original headline read.

Since the article’s release, Politico updated the headline to read "Angela Alsobrooks won a messy Senate primary. Now she takes on Larry Hogan." The article does not note about the headline change.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Politico communications director Melissa Cooke said, "Headlines are regularly A/B tested and switched on a rotation, based on a number of factors, including engagement."

She also explained that there is no editor’s note in the new article since both headlines "accurately reflect the piece itself," meaning that there is nothing to note.

While the article does not describe Hogan as standing in Alsobrooks’ way, the article does emphasize Alsobrooks potentially "making history" if she wins the upcoming election.

"It was a stunning victory, and Alsobrooks is now one step closer to becoming Maryland’s first Black senator and taking a seat in a chamber in which only three Black women have ever served," the article read.

Prior to the change, some conservatives criticized and mocked the old headline and accusing Politico of playing favorites.

"However much you hate the corporate media, it’s not enough!," former Trump advisor Steve Cortes said.

Townhall.com web editor Rebecca Downs added, "Also way for them to shame Maryland voters who might be voting for Hogan!"

"This is how Politico is reporting the Maryland Senate race," Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York noted.

"Wonder which candidate Politico is rooting for," Calvary founding partner John Ashbrook asked.

Republicans are hoping former two-term Gov. Hogan can help the party regain control of the Senate despite Maryland being an overwhelmingly blue state. Though Hogan enjoyed high favorability ratings as a governor, Maryland has not had a Republican senator in almost four decades.

