Politico stuns conservatives with claim that ‘far right is so obsessed with making babies’

Politico was criticized this week for declaring the "far right is so obsessed with making babies" when promoting an article about the Natal Conference, which occurred last December in Austin.

In her Sunday piece, "The Far Right’s Campaign to Explode the Population," Politico reporter Gaby Del Valle labeled conference attendees as members of the New Right, which she described as a group of conservative populists who "believe we need seismic changes to the way we live now — and who often see the past as the best model for the future they’d like to build."

"But over the course of the conference, the seemingly novel arguments for having children fade and give way to a different set of concerns. Throughout the day, speakers and participants hint at the other aspects of modern life that worried them about future generations in the U.S. and other parts of the West: divorce, gender integration, ‘wokeness,’ declining genetic ‘quality,’" she continued. "Many of the speakers and attendees see natalism as a way of reversing these changes."

Politico irked conservatives when it promoted the lengthy article on X by writing, "The far right is so obsessed with making babies, they just held a whole conference about it."

"I really hope the left is dumb enough to make anti-natalism their new banner cause," one person responded.

"Politico: the wonderful left is obsessed with killing babies and the ‘far right’ is obsessed with making babies," Mollie Hemingway wrote. "OK?"

A conservative blogger added, "One side is obsessed about making babies, the other side is obsessed about killing babies. I think I know who the bad guys are."

Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for former President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, responded, "One could also say that the left is so obsessed with killing babies that they made a whole political party about it."

Pundit Stephen L. Miller joked, "Fellas, is having kids white supremacy?"

Elon Musk wrote, "If birth rates continue to plummet, human civilization will end."

The Natal Conference appeared happy for the publicity and wrote, "Huge thanks to Politico for getting us on Elon's radar. Your writer was lovely & we can't wait to have you back for NatalCon 2024."

However, many others mocked Politico across social media:

Politico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.