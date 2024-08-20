DNC attendees pressed on what Harris presidency would mean for middle class

Delegates and attendees at the Democratic National Convention were excited and optimistic about Vice President Kamala Harris' plans for the economy.

"I love her ‘opportunity economy,'" Luciano Garza, a Texas delegate, told Fox News Digital. "She is the one who is going to push initiatives and new proposals for our middle class. Because when our middle class is strong, America is strong."

Harris unveiled plans for what she dubbed an "opportunity economy" last week during a speech in North Carolina. She focused on efforts to lower the cost of living, particularly the price of groceries and other goods.

"The bills add up," Harris said on Friday in Raleigh. "Food, rent, gas, back-to-school clothes, prescription medication. After all that, for many families, there's not much left at the end of the month."

Harris called for the first ever federal ban on price gouging on groceries, and proposed $25,000 in down payment help for first-time home buyers as well as tax incentives for builders who construct starter homes. She also promised to lower the cost of insulin and prescription drugs.

Former President Donald Trump compared her plan to "socialist price controls."

"Kamala went full communist," he said during a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Harris also wants to expand the Child Tax Credit to $6,000 per child under a year old, then $3,600 per year after that, Newsweek reported. It's similar to Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance's proposal to more than double the current credit to a flat $5,000 per child.

In a June Fox News Poll, 92% of registered voters said the economy was very or extremely important in deciding their vote for president. Just under a third of voters polled said the economy was in excellent or good shape, the highest rating during the Biden-Harris Administration.

Tyrin Truong, a Louisiana delegate, said economic hardships have been felt "all across the world, not just the United States."

"As long as we continue to focus on the middle-class Americans, I think we'll do good in turning this economy around and making it better for everybody," Truong said.

DNC attendee Renee Garner said she thinks the "economy will get better" if Harris is elected president.

"I think everybody will be regenerated and enthusiastic," Garner said.