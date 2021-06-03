Politico newsletters obsess over GOP infighting, gives Dem-controlled government less coverage in May

Despite the fact that Democrats control the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House, Politico's highly-read newsletters have dedicated more digital ink to former President Trump and GOP infighting on Capitol Hill.

Politico Playbook, which describes itself as "The unofficial guide to official Washington," headlined 12 out of its 31 newsletters published in the month of May fixated on various Republican drama from the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, from House leadership to Trump's potential legal woes. One newsletter additionally focused on the disgruntled staffers who formally worked for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

However, only 11 of the Playbook's newsletters were focused on the Biden agenda.

The GOP obsession is even more severe in Politico's "Huddle" newsletter, which offers a "play-by-play preview of the day's congressional news."

16 out of 20 of the "Huddle" newsletters in May were focused on Republican lawmakers and the efforts for a Jan. 6 commission.

Some of the headlines include "'Sizzle' in the GOP over Cheney's future," "Rubber hits the road for GOP leadership fight," "Inside the GOP's month-long campaign to oust Cheney," "Can McCarthy still discipline MTG?" and "Welcome to the Gaetz Show."

Only two were focused on progressive lawmakers and just one mentioned the Biden agenda.

On Thursday, the conservative co-hosts of the "Ruthless" podcast panned Politico's coverage four months into the Biden presidency.

"There are more mentions of Liz Cheney, there are more mentions of January 6th than there are mentions of the President of the United States, Joe Biden," co-host Michael Duncan recapped after reading the "Huddle" headlines.

"Bringing up that we have a unified Dem government really drives home the motive here," Comfortably Smug said. "It's like their job is not covering the news. They're not covering the news."

"Unbelievable," Josh Holmes reacted. "But it just goes to show we've been talking about this since last year's election, that this was the goal, right? They can't actually talk about what Democrats are doing because they're a miserable failure at governing and have been for generations."

Holmes continued, "But this one, I think, to me really stands out because the actual goal, the founding charter of Politico Huddle was to be an insidery publication that told people who are really into the nuts and bolts of Congress...like what pieces of legislation are moving...like if you look back to how the thing got started, which you imagine all those headlines to be about is like the infrastructure bill, like what committee hearings are doing about technology companies, what like all the things that are actually happening on Capitol Hill, and it's doing zip of them. Nothing."

"So now Politico Huddle basically serves as an echo chamber to refract back to the talking heads like Rachel Maddow what to put on prime time," Duncan later added. "You know, it's not telling you anything about what's actually happening that's going to move the day on Capitol Hill. It's Republican infighting for them to talk about in prime time…. I don't know who their editors are that are making them write this dog s---, but like, stop."