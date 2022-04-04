Expand / Collapse search
Politico deletes tweet claiming Judge Jackson will be ‘first Black Supreme Court justice’

Jackson would be the third Black justice to serve on the Supreme Court

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Politico made a major typo during their coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday morning.

While reporting on the committee hearing, Politico wrote Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would be the first Black Supreme Court justice to serve on the bench after her confirmation.

"Let’s walk you through how the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first Black Supreme Court justice is likely to unfold this week," the article stated.

A Politico article claimed that Ketanji Brown Jackson would become the first Black Supreme Court justice.

A Politico article claimed that Ketanji Brown Jackson would become the first Black Supreme Court justice. (Politico/Twitter)

Politico repeated the false claim on its Twitter account.

"Ketanji Brown Jackson will likely be confirmed as the first Black Supreme Court justice by the end of the week. Here’s how we expect it to go," Politico tweeted. 

Politico tweeted "Ketanji Brown Jackson will likely be confirmed as the first Black Supreme Court justice by the end of the week. Here’s how we expect it to go." 

Politico tweeted "Ketanji Brown Jackson will likely be confirmed as the first Black Supreme Court justice by the end of the week. Here’s how we expect it to go."  (Twitter)

The tweet was later deleted and replaced with a new one that correctly labeled Jackson as the first Black female Supreme Court justice after her confirmation. The new tweet was also followed with an acknowledgement and apology.

"For the record: This replaces an earlier tweet that stated Ketanji Brown Jackson could be the first Black Supreme Court justice, it should have said the first Black female Supreme Court justice. We apologize for the error," Politico wrote.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the third Black Supreme Court justice to serve in the country’s history. The first Black justice was Thurgood Marshall who was appointed to the bench in 1967 under President Lyndon Johnson. The second was Marshall’s successor Clarence Thomas who was appointed in 1991 under President George H.W. Bush. Thomas continues to serve on the Supreme Court.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court nominee for U.S. President Joe Biden, departs a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court nominee for U.S. President Joe Biden, departs a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. (Photographer: Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Senate Judiciary Committee met on Monday to discuss and hold a vote regarding President Biden’s nomination to the Supreme Court. During the committee meeting, several Republican senators listed out reasons why they will oppose Jackson's confirmation. 

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.