Whoopi Goldberg claims Republicans opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination because she's Black

Goldberg suggested Republicans 'don't trust a Black woman to do the job'

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Co-host of ABC's "The View" Whoopi Goldberg claimed Monday that Senate Republicans were opposing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson because of her race.

Co-host of ABC's "The View" Whoopi Goldberg claimed Monday that Senate Republicans were opposing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson because of her race. 

During a segment focused on the Senate Judiciary Committee vote to send Jackson's nomination to the full Senate, Goldberg argued, without evidence, that Republicans on the committee were not going to vote for Jackson because they "don't trust a Black woman to do the job." 

REPUBLICANS LAMBASTE JACKSON RECORD AS ‘RADICAL,’ ‘EXTREME’ AND ‘DANGEROUS’ AS SHE NEARS CONFIRMATION

Goldberg began the segment by playing a video clip of Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., announcing over the weekend that he would be voting against Jackson's confirmation while also recognizing the historical significance of the nomination with the latter potentially becoming the first Black woman to sit on the nation's highest court.

"You know what? Let me shut up lest I start some new stuff," Goldberg said after playing the clip, appearing frustrated. "You know, this is the most ridiculous – just say, ‘I don’t trust a Black woman to do the job.’" 

She then falsely claimed the senators opposing Jackson "didn't have these same issues" with now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her 2020 confirmation despite Barrett answering their questions "the same way" as Jackson.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG GOES OFF ON ‘VIEW’ CO-HOST FOR SLIGHT AGAINST ‘HOLLYWOOD ELITE’: ‘IT REALLY PISSES ME OFF’

Goldberg's claim appeared to be based on a question posed to Jackson about the size of the Supreme Court, in which she cited Barrett in declining to answer a "politically controversial" question outside of the "judicial role." 

Barrett did decline to answer a question in the same way. However, it was a question regarding climate change and not the size of the court.

"You know what? I know what this is. We all know what it is. We know what it is. We recognize it. We're used to this," Goldberg said, continuing to allude to race.

Goldberg later argued that race aside, Jackson had "the chops to do the job," and that senators opposing her weren't thinking about what's right for the American people.

Then-Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Then-Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to advance Jackson's nomination to the full Senate with a vote on Monday. 

Jackson's full confirmation is all but secure as Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has already announced her intention to join Democrats in voting in favor of her nomination.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.