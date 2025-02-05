Expand / Collapse search
Politico co-founder says that liberal media is weaker than ever in interview

CNN and other liberal media outlets have been forced to cut staff this year

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Ex-NY Times columnist claims paper, media 'sane-washing' Donald Trump Video

Ex-NY Times columnist claims paper, media 'sane-washing' Donald Trump

Former New York Times columnist Paul Krugman argued on Monday that his former employer and the media in general were "sane-washing" coverage of the Trump administration.

Politico co-founder Jim VandeHei said in an interview published Tuesday that the liberal media has reached a low point in popularity and influence over the American public. 

"There's a market for ideological," VandeHei said in an interview with Mediaite. "The left right now, liberal media has probably never been weaker in my lifetime than right now." 

CNN and NBC News, among other liberal news outlets, have reported layoffs of staff this year amid concerns over lower ratings and a changing media landscape, as podcasters continue to grow their audiences.

CONSERVATIVE INFLUENCER ‘DISGUSTED’ WITH NYMAG, VOWS TO SUE OVER CROPPED PHOTO

Axios' Jim VandeHei

Politico co-founder Jim VandeHei said in an interview published Tuesday that left-leaning and liberal media has reached a low point in popularity and influence over the American public.  (Getty Images)

According to internal data shared with digital news site Semafor, The Washington Post lost most of its daily digital traffic during President Biden’s time in office. Though the outlet’s website reached its peak daily online readership towards the start of the Biden administration, it lost nearly every one of those readers by the time it was about to end. 

Semafor reported in January that "the Post’s daily traffic last year reached a nadir of just a quarter of what it was at its peak in January 2021. That month, the Post had around 22.5 million daily active users. But by the middle of 2024, its daily users hovered around 2.5-3 million daily users." 

VandeHei said that the opportunity for liberal media to grow is "wide open," despite setbacks. 

"Could an MSNBC in a kind of a digital, social, traditional TV world, could they build that into something even bigger? They could, if you have smart leadership and you have a really good plan and you have personalities that people gravitate towards and they certainly have," VandeHei said, mentioning hosts like Rachel Maddow, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. 

"There's a lot to work with. You just got to change. You just got to stop worrying, thinking about how great it was, because it was great, and it never is going to be great again like that, right? But that doesn't mean it can't be good and that it can't be successful. It just means you're going to have to buckle up and be ready for extraordinary, high velocity change," he continued. 

'SOCIAL NETWORK' STAR BRISTLES AT BEING ASSOCIATED WITH 'PROBLEMATIC' MARK ZUCKERBERG

MSNBC host Jen Psaki and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow split image

MSNBC host Jen Psaki and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow (MSNBC screenshot)

"Anybody with that mentality, with good decision making can thrive. If you don't have that, you die," he added. "But that's true in any industry, any business."

Long-planned layoffs officially hit CNN in January when roughly 6% of the network’s workforce was let go. 

CNN has painted the layoffs as a critical step toward securing the network’s future, telling staffers that "irreversible shifts in the way audiences in America and around the world consume news" have impacted its business model. About 200 jobs were eliminated as a result. 

Fox News' Brian Flood and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

