Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

'Social Network' star bristles at being associated with 'problematic' Mark Zuckerberg

Jesse Eisenberg portrayed Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 film, 'The Social Network'

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
Mark Zuckerberg has become a ‘punching bag’ for Democrats and Republicans Video

Mark Zuckerberg has become a ‘punching bag’ for Democrats and Republicans

Political strategist Lucy Caldwell and senior editor for Reason Magazine Robby Soave discuss the onslaught of threats President-elect Trump’s Cabinet selections have faced since being nominated.

Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 film, "The Social Network," is distancing himself from the tech titan, calling Zuckerberg's recent actions "problematic."

In an interview with BBC News, Eisenberg reacted to still being thought of for his Zuckerberg role and admitted he'd rather not be "associated" with the Meta CEO.

"I haven’t been following his life trajectory, partly because — when I think of myself as associated with somebody like that, it’s not like I played a great golfer and now people think I’m a great golfer," Eisenberg said. 

"It’s this guy that’s doing things that are problematic. Taking away fact-checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened," he added.

‘SOCIAL NETWORK’ STAR QUESTIONS TECH ELITES AS THEY PAL AROUND WITH TRUMP: WHY NOT ‘DO GOOD THINGS FOR WORLD?’

Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Zuckerberg

Actor Jesse Eisenberg complained about being 'associated' with Facebook and Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, after portraying the tech titan in 2010's, "The Social Network." (Getty Images)

Zuckerberg announced last month that Meta would be removing its third-party fact-checking program and move to a "community notes" feature, similar to X.

"We’re going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies and restoring free expression on our platforms," Zuckerberg said in a video message. 

Zuckerberg admitted that the third-party fact-checkers, who partnered with Meta after President Donald Trump's election in 2016, had proven to be "too politically biased" and had "destroyed more trust than they created."

The move spurred outrage from some left-leaning media commentators who called the changes "dangerous."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Zuckerberg Musk Meta fact-checking

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced last month that his company would adopt a new fact-checking system similar to Community Notes on Elon Musk's X. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto/ Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Zuckerberg and several other top tech billionaires have cozied up to the president since the election, marking a major departure from the left-leaning politics of Silicon Valley.

Zuckerberg, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were among the tech leaders in attendance at Trump's inauguration last month. 

Several major tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Google also donated millions collectively to Trump's inaugural fund.

Eisenberg said he was concerned about how Zuckerberg and other billionaires were using their money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mark Zuckerberg in a dark suit and red tie stands next to Lauren Sánchez in a white jacket next to Jeff Bezos in a dark suit

Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai stand before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.  (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP)

"I'm a human being and you read these things. These people have billions upon billions of dollars, like more money than any human person has ever amassed, and what are they doing with it?" he asked. 

"Oh, they're doing it to curry favor with somebody who's preaching hate. That's what I think. Not as a person who played him in a movie. I think of it as somebody who is married to a woman who teaches disability justice in New York and lives for her students are going to get a little harder this year."

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.