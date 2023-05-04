Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Twitter
Published

Politicians mocked for commemorating Star Wars Day with 'cringe' tweets: 'How horribly embarrassing'

Rep. Adam Schiff went viral with an AI-generated image of himself as a Jedi

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
MSNBC host calls out Adam Schiff for fundraising off of Trump indictment Video

MSNBC host calls out Adam Schiff for fundraising off of Trump indictment

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell asked Rep. Adam Schiff if the indictment was becoming too politicized, noting he himself had raised donations off of it.

Politicians took to Twitter on Thursday to commemorate Star Wars Day with tweets critics panned as "cringe."

May 4 has long been regarded as a day to celebrate the iconic movie franchise as fans post on social media "May the Fourth be with you," an offshoot of the memorable Star Wars quote "May the force be with you."

But some like Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., got a bit carried away.

Schiff shared an AI-generated image of himself as a Jedi captioning it, "The Force is all around us. It’s you. It’s us. It’s this grassroots team. #MayThe4thBeWithYou." 

‘STAR WARS’ ICON CARRIE FISHER TO POSTHUMOUSLY RECEIVE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME STAR ON MAY 4

Scene from "Star Wars"

Star Wars fans celebrated the movie franchise on Thursday, wishing each other "May the Fourth be with you." (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)

Schiff's tweet was torched by critics.

"Only you could ruin Star Wars day," digital marketer Beth Baumann reacted.

"Midjourney is going to make everything about politics stupider," Vox correspondent Ian Millhiser wrote, referring to the AI program. 

ADAM SCHIFF CALLED OUT BY MSNBC HOST FOR FUNDRAISING OFF TRUMP INDICTMENT

"@TheDemocrats do fire your marketing person. This is just cringe," commentator Jennifer Oliver O'Connell tweeted.

"Cringe x1000" Twitter personality Catturd similarly wrote. 

"LOL. It’s amazing how horribly embarrassing a person can be without even realizing it," The Heatland Institute executive editor Justin Haskins exclaimed.

Adam Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., raised eyebrows with an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Jedi on Star Wars Day.

Schiff wasn't the only lawmaker to raise eyebrows on Star Wars Day. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., shared a video parodying the Star Wars opening crawl text, this one dubbed "Congress Wars."

‘STAR WARS’: CARRIE FISHER'S COMPLICATED RELATIONSHIP WITH THE BELOVED FRANCHISE

"It is a dark time for the galaxy. Despite the losing battle for control of the Galactic House, the Democrats in the White House and Galactic Senate remain intransigent, refusing to negotiate peace and prosperity measures for the good of the Republic," the text read. "While the Galactic Senate and members of the President's cabinet endlessly debate this alarming chain of events, the planet of New York has dispatched a Jedi Knight, the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy, to settle the conflict. Jedi Knight Mike Lawler prepares to return to the capital planet of Washington after visiting the planet of the Galactic Republic's close ally, Israel."

Republican New York Congressman Michal Lawler

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., spoofed the iconic opening of the Star Wars films on Twitter in a video dubbed "Congress Wars." (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also got in on the Star Wars action, suggesting he is the country's "last hope" while swiping rivals former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.