Adam Schiff called out by MSNBC host for fundraising off Trump indictment

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell appeared to call out Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Friday for fundraising off of the news that former President Trump had been indicted.

The Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday, making him the first former or current U.S. president to ever be indicted. Trump has been accused of making hush money payments leading up to the 2016 presidential election, a case which could have implications for his 2024 run.

Mitchell spoke about the highly controversial legal case, noting that the partisan divide over Trump has caused many to question the case’s legitimacy.

"Has this criminal allegation, this indictment, already become too political? Donald Trump is raising, you know, a fortune, more than a million dollars - million and a half or more - just on the threat of the indictment," Mitchell said.

"Large number of politicians, you know, are doing that. You are fundraising on it," she said to Schiff.

Schiff defended himself and the case’s legitimacy by saying it is a matter of accountability.

"Look, I think that this is going to be certainly a political issue in terms of defending the rule of law on the one side, in terms of I think subverting the rule of law on the other, but the most important point for me is that this is affirmation of the fact that no one should be above the law, that we all held to account, that this is someone who has escaped accountability now for years and years," he said. "And yeah, so I’m going to speak out on it. Other people are going to speak out on it."

He followed by claiming this case is an example of defending "our democracy" and slammed Republican opposition.

"I’m going to be pushing back against what Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan are trying to do in the House by running interference and trying to stop or somehow impede or discredit this investigation," he said. "That’s a continuing and important part of the work I’ve been doing to defend our democracy."