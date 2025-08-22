Political activist CJ Pearson says White liberals are starting to fear they're losing 'power' over Blacks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservative activist CJ Pearson said Friday that White liberals are beginning to fear they are losing their "power" over Black Americans, after reacting to a sign that went viral in Virginia this week.

"This is a sign being held by a white liberal protesting against the black Republican nominee for Governor in Virginia speaking out against boys using the girl's bathroom," Pearson wrote on X this week, quoting a photo the Arlington GOP posted Thursday of a White woman holding a sign that said, "Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then Blacks can’t share my water fountain."

"White liberals are some of the most racist people in the United States," Pearson said in the post.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL DISTRICTS SUPPORT FOR TRANSGENDER STUDENTS' RIGHTS IN GOVERNOR'S RACE SPOTLIGHT

The sign, which was at a protes t outside an Arlington County school board meeting in Virginia, went viral on social media and drew widespread outrage over its racial messaging, particularly since Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the GOP nominee for governor, is Black.

"First and foremost, I'm not surprised by what happened at that protest and those comments that were directed at Winsome. I think the Left has always been unapologetically nasty to Black people who think for themselves," Pearson told Fox News Digital .

"And the reason that they do is because they know that courage is contagious," he added. "They know that the more Black people that wake up start asking questions, [including the] biggest question of all, ‘What have the Democrats done for us lately?,' their political grip on the Black community will start to loosen, and they will lose power."

Earle-Sears appeared on "Fox & Friends" Friday to talk about why her state is at risk of losing federal funding over transgender bathrooms.

Earle-Sears' 2025 gubernatorial opponent, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., recently addressed the sign that Pearson commented on in his X post.

VIRGINIA REPUBLICAN WHO COULD BECOME STATE'S FIRST WOMAN GOVERNOR SHRUGS OFF IDENTITY QUESTIONS

Spanberger called the poster "racist, abhorrent and unacceptable," but Earle-Sears said her response should have been stronger, calling it a "very weak response from a very weak person who we know cannot lead Virginia as governor."’

Pearson said he thought Spanberger's response to the poster was calculated.

"It took time for her to come out apparently, to condemn what was objectively racist, objectively vile, because I guess she had to go and ask her consultants whether or not it was okay for her to do so," Pearson said.

"And I think that is one of the other things that are a huge distinguishing characteristic in this race is that you have [Winsome Earle-Sears], who is authentically and apologetically herself, and you have Abigail Spanberger, who takes her marching orders from a D.C. political class of elites who actually don't care about everyday Virginians."

Pearson, who is co-chair of the GOP Youth Advisory Council, said that there should be more focus on why the Left is racist.

"And so what I would say is that, you know, it's good to see her actually come out and condemn the racism among her supporters, but also, too, the Left says this all the time," Pearson said. "Why is this racism cultivated among her supporters, right? I would love to hear her speak to that."

In a post on Friday, Spanberger said, "As I said yesterday, the sign displayed in Arlington last night was racist and abhorrent. Many Virginians remember the segregated water fountains (and buses and schools and neighborhoods) of Virginia’s recent history."

She added, "And no matter the intended purpose or tone, and no matter how much one might find someone else’s beliefs objectionable, to threaten a return of Jim Crow and segregation to a Black woman is unacceptable. Full stop."

