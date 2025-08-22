Virginia Lt. Governor on why her state is at risk of losing federal funding over transgender bathrooms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, R-Va, appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Friday to break down why her state is at risk of losing federal funding over transgender bathrooms.

Earle-Sears, who is currently running for governor of Virginia as a Republican, told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade that she stands in solidarity with parents against transgender school policies, and explained why it's so important that schools in her state abandon transgender ideology and abide by federal law.

Kilmeade asked Earle-Sears why some Virginia schools are struggling to understand President Donald Trump's executive order signed earlier this year, which barred transgender students from participating in sports outside their birth-assigned gender and from using locker rooms of the opposite sex.

"Virginia doesn't have trouble understanding that our young girls ought to be safe undressing in their locker rooms and not having biological men, a full-frontal nude in front of them. And by the way, boys have the same rights," she replied. "Virginia doesn't have any issue with that. It is these five Northern Virginia schools that are having some sort of... issue, understanding that safety means safety and education is what they're supposed to be about, not about these other issues."

Earle-Sears added that "parents don't send their children to school not being safe," and told teachers in Virginia to "do your job" and teach students about reading, writing, and arithmetic.

The gubernatorial hopeful asserted that she is working tirelessly to "protect everyone's children" and prevent five of her state's schools from losing federal funding due to their noncompliance with federal laws pertaining to transgender ideology.

"They're all children. They're vulnerable. And our young girls are most vulnerable when they're nude in the locker room, when they're nude in the bathrooms," she stated.

Earle-Sears detailed a specific case in which a transgender student in Virginia sexually assaulted another student, but instead of facing consequences, they were simply sent to another school in the state where they repeated the same offense.

"We've had schools up here, one school in particular, who is found to be one of the violators of Title IX, where they had a boy dressed as a girl, biological male dressed as a girl, in the bathrooms, raped one child, didn't tell the parent, didn't say anything to any of the other parents, and sent him on his way to reassign him to another school, where he summarily proceeded to rape another young girl," she explained. "All in this issue about biological men in a girl's bathroom. This is nonsense. And my opponent will not come forward and say anything."

Earle-Sears' opponent, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., recently condemned a poster raised at a protest outside an Arlington County school board meeting. The sign, which read, "Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then Blacks can’t share my water fountain," went viral on social media and drew widespread outrage over its racial messaging, particularly since Earle-Sears is Black.

Spanberger called the poster "racist, abhorrent and unacceptable," but Earle-Sears felt that her response should have been stronger.

"A very weak response from a very weak person who we know cannot lead Virginia as governor," she asserted. "She's finally come out of hiding when she should have a long time ago come out and defended so many things that are so wrong, and she's been absent."