Chicago Mayor Lightfoot is 'running the Titanic into an iceberg intentionally,' police union chief says

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was called "unprofessional," "childish" and "pathetic" by the city's president of the Fraternal Order of Police, John Catanzara, who was in turn responding to her sharp criticism of him.

Catanzara appeared Tuesday night on "The Ingraham Angle," where he also reacted to breaking news that at least a dozen people had been shot outside a funeral home.

Lightfoot had referred to Catanzara as "unhinged" and attention-seeking after the union leader wrote a letter to President Trump asking for federal assistance amid Chicago's continuing crime wave. Lightfoot called the prospect of federal intervention "chaos" and "lawlessness."

"The mayor likes to use the word 'unhinged' but the ironic part is the mayor became unhinged. I wish I could show you the text messages that she sent me over the weekend as soon as she found out I sent the request to President Trump," Catanzara told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

"She was the one who totally became unhinged, unprofessional, childish," he continued, "and it was really pathetic for the leader of a city," Catanzara said.

Catanzara blamed the inability of Chicago to take control of the violence and murder spreading across the city on a combination of Democratic leaders. He slammed Cook County Board chairwoman Toni Preckwinkle, county prosecutor Kim Foxx, Lightfoot and Sheriff Tom Dart as being the source of systemic problems in the county and city.

"The bold[ness of criminals] is there because they know there are no consequences," said Catanzara.

"The justice system in Cook County is totally broken all the way from President Preckwinkle [down]..." he added. "They have no idea what real justice is, [there] is basically the bloodbath in the street as a result."

Catanzara claimed Lightfoot has a "Napoleon complex" and sharply spurns those who disagree with her.

"She is literally running the Titanic into an iceberg intentionally," he said. "Fifty-six rounds [were reportedly] fired [during Tuesday evening's incident] and [14] people shot tonight at a funeral where there was police's special attention because of the gang victim that was already being waked at the funeral home."