Police shortages leave Austin jewelry store in dire straits amid crime wave: 'This is not working'

Business owner Daniel Schweiterman waited10 days to hear back from police

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Texas jewelry store owner hit by string of break-ins amid police shortage Video

Texas jewelry store owner hit by string of break-ins amid police shortage

Daniel Schweiterman, owner of Regard Jewelry story in Austin, Texas, discusses the string of break-ins into his business and the police shortage leading to a rampant crime crisis in the city.

Daniel Schweiterman, owner of Regard Jewelry store in Austin, Texas said Thursday his business was targeted by the same criminals multiple times as the city's crime crisis escalates. 

"We've called [the Austin Police Department] for ten days straight. It was a 311 call," he told "Fox & Friends First." 

"The 311 is a customer service-based system, and you wait for the police to call you back." 

Schweiterman went on to say he has struggled to get a police report during the 10 days since he made his initial call to the 311 number.

TRUMP MAKES LAW AND ORDER PITCH AT TEXAS CPAC, CONDEMNS RAGING CRIME AND ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

He also said the number was created in an attempt to offset intense call volumes as police shortages leave the city in disarray.

Police in Austin, Texas, are warning of a new crime trend called 'jugging.'

Police in Austin, Texas, are warning of a new crime trend called 'jugging.' (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

"311 is not working. A jewelry store should not take ten days to get a police report," he said. The Austin Police Department issued a statement urging citizens to use the customer service-based number for "non-emergency situations" instead of 911.

POLICE CHIEFS SOUND ALARM ON STAFFING SHORTAGES AS COPS LEAVE FORCE FOR OTHER CAREERS

In light of the policy, Schweiterman added that the only way his business could get a police report soon is by calling 911 and reporting a violent crime.

"This is for sure not working. You take away the police force and then ask us all not to have weapons or anything in our stores to protect ourselves. The crime rate is going to go up."

Police officers are the ‘victims’ of America’s nationwide crime surge: Former NYC police commissioner Video

Host Todd Piro noted the suspect in the crime dropped a receipt featuring the tools he used during the robbery, as well as his name.

