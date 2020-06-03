Former NYC police officers say new bail reform law is 'wonderful' for looters

Former members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) weighed in on the fact that looters arrested in New York City are being quickly released under New York’s bail reform law, telling “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that the new law is “wonderful” for criminals.

Host Steve Doocy noted that the NYPD arrested more than 700 rioters over the past two days, “but they won’t be staying behind bars for long” because most are being released without bail due to the city’s recent bail reform law.

Doocy asked former NYPD detective Dr. Oscar Odom how many of those people arrested “went out and went back to looting and then wound up getting rearrested?”

“Probably 99.99 percent,” Odom said in response.

Under previous New York law, prosecutors would determine whether to make a bail recommendation or agree to have the defendant released on their own recognizance. The case judge would then make a determination. Defense attorneys would typically make arguments that bail would be inappropriate, or should be set at a low amount, which judges would take into consideration.

Under the new law, courts are now prohibited from setting any monetary bail or keeping defendants in custody before trial in almost every type of misdemeanor case, and for a long list of felonies as well.

Retired NYPD Lt. Joe Cardinale said the new law is “wonderful” for those in the law-breaking business.

He went on to note that he “had the privilege of serving under [former] Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

“Everybody respected him because he was fair across the board. He didn't see color. He didn't see the blue uniform,” Cardinale said.

He added that “everything has changed.”

“The new police commissioners are at the beck and call of the mayor. Dare challenge the mayor, you’re out, he’ll get somebody else,” Cardinale said, adding that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “is just as guilty.”

Former NYPD officer Lamont Johnson said there was a “certain atmosphere of law and order” when Giuliani was mayor of New York City.

“The police officers would have known the mayor would have had their back and they would have did their best… There would not be this amount of looting and lawlessness going on.”

Protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis cop was seen kneeling on his neck in a viral video, have devolved into riots in many cities, including New York City, culminating in days of carnage.

During a news conference on Tuesday Cuomo said, “The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job" the previous night and did not curtail looting and criminal activity.

“He can push all the blame he wants,” Cardinale said. “Why don’t you come down and see first-hand what the men and women in the New York City Police Department have to put up with to protect your state."

