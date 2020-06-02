NYPD commissioner blasts Cuomo's 'disgraceful comment' about riots, says police need 'fewer press conferences'

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea ripped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday over remarks about the NYPD's effectiveness at stopping widespread looting and mob violence in Manhattan Monday night.

"Any comments placing the blame for where we are, on the situation, on the backs of the men and women of this police department that are putting their lives on the line, Neil, I think is disgraceful and [they] should be ashamed of themselves," Shea told "Your World'. "There is politics and there is what is right and that is a disgraceful comment."

Earlier Tuesday, Cuomo told reporters in Albany that the NYPD were "not effective at doing their job last night, period."

"It was a disgrace," added Cuomo, who made a point of noting that he has the power to supersede Mayor Bill de Blasio's authority if he deems it necessary.

Shea also pointed to the failures of politicians like Cuomo. When Fox News' Laura Ingle reported that a looter had been arrested moments before her live hit, Shea remarked that the individual would likely be back on the streets in "three hours" due to the current bail policy and the NYPD would "probably have to catch him again."

CUOMO BLASTS DE BLASIO, NYPD FOR 'DISGRACE' IN HANDLING OF RIOTS

Shea emphasized that the death of George Floyd was reprehensible and was denounced by the NYPD brass and law enforcement across the country.

"But there is a bigger story and it's not just about this incident," he added. "We recognize that and we recognize and I have publicly many times welcomed protests, we respect the concerns and I think we have to look in the mirror as police executives and recognize that we have to do better at times too."

On Monday afternoon, hours before the looting broke out, Chief of Department Terence Monahan, the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the force, was seen kneeling in solidarity with peaceful protesters in Washington Square Park.

Shea went on to defend Mayor Bill de Blasio's handling of the situation, saying that he "has absolutely not tied our hands" in responding to the violence.

The commissioner stated that while he and the mayor differ on some aspects of policing policy, the mayor "definitively ... has the backs of the men and women of the police department."

"It is an extremely difficult time," Shea said. "You heard him on the news and you may have heard his comments denouncing the actions of those attacking the cops, and again, what we need is probably fewer press conferences by many people and more support and more coming out [and] making difficult decisions."