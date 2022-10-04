On Podcast, Chris Cuomo rails against right for highlighting Biden gaffes: 'I don't want to hear about Biden'

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo lashed out at conservatives for criticizing President Biden's gaffes, telling them, "I don't want to hear about Biden."

On his latest Apple podcast, Cuomo brought up last week's incident where the president called out for a deceased congresswoman during a speech at the White House. Arguing Biden had "obviously forgotten" about the congresswoman, Cuomo pushed back against conservative critics of the president.

"In this situation, I do not have much appetite for hearing people on the right, say ‘listen to the gaffe!’" he said.

Cuomo claimed that conservatives had ignored blunders from "one of the most egregious gaffe machines," former President Trump.

"You were awfully quiet about one of the most egregious gaffe machines I've ever seen in politics in my life, who was the former president. From pronunciation, from ‘Thailand’ to not knowing Puerto Rico is part of the country to like one hundred things that weren't just false but like pure absurdity. You guys said nothing!" he said.

"So I don't want to hear about Biden," the liberal journalist griped. He suggested Republicans were playing "ugly" political "games" by calling out the president's gaffes when they didn't also agree to invoking the 25th Amendment with President Trump.

"We had discussions in the White House with the Vice President and the people around them about invoking the 25th Amendment and now you just want to point at Biden when you said nothing about him?" he asked incredulously.

But the former CNN journalist also hit the White House for not "owning" the incident.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre doubled down on her baffling excuse for the president's gaffe, which he said made the situation "worse."

"She played the game," he analyzed, adding, "It's hard to argue that she's doing a good job."



Cuomo was fired from CNN ten months ago over allegations that he violated journalistic ethics and tarnished the network's reputation by helping his brother, disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, with his sexual harassment scandal. The ex-host has since launched "The Chris Cuomo Project" podcast on Apple Podcasts.