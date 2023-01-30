Planned Parenthood political arm blasts 'White women,' calls for the elimination of women in abortion advocacy

Planned Parenthood's political arm in Vermont called for the elimination of the term "women" from its "healthcare" advocacy.

Fox News Digital found that on numerous occasions the Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund peddled narratives on social media that blasted "White women" or called for gender-neutral language that would exclude terms such as "feminine," "women" and "female."

"Access to abortion is an intersectional issue," a video on the action fund's TikTok said. "Our language needs to acknowledge those intersections."

It also referred to women as "people with uteruses."

The Vermont Action Fund posted a video on TikTok blasting "White women" who are not the "right voices" for the annual Women's March. "Please leave the pussyhat at home," the caption said.

The posts further discussed how to eliminate the term women from conversations on "healthcare" since "abortion care is trans care."

It said, "women's healthcare" should be referred to as "reproductive healthcare."

"Women's choice" should be "a person's choice."

"Women's right" should be referred to as a "Human right."

"Feminine hygiene products" should be referred to as "Menstrual products."

It adds that the term "Female anatomy" should not be used. Instead, the terms "ovaries" and "vagina" should be used instead.

It wasn't the first time Planned Parenthood erase women from healthcare.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Planned Parenthood chapters were involved in creating a K-12 sex education curriculum which called for the elimination of women from conversations on teen pregnancy.

Sex educators should not discuss fertilization in female/male terms , according to the guide. This would include saying, "The only way a female can get pregnant is if sperm cells enter her vagina and fertilize one of her egg cells."

It asked educators to "[c]reate a positive and affirming environment by removing shaming language" that could cause trauma for gender diverse individuals.

The proper way to address pregnancy – the guide said – would be to strictly address the body parts.

"The only way a person can get pregnant is if sperm cells enter the vagina, fertilize an egg cell, and then that fertilized egg implants in the uterus. This can happen through vaginal intercourse with a penis," the guide stated. "The new phrasing is inclusive of gender and body diversity; it does not assume all females have vaginas and all males have penises, and acknowledges that some people’s genders are non-binary and they may not identify as male OR female."

The Planned Parenthood-approved guide was being used in California's Sacramento City Unified school district. Fox News Digital previously reported that an early childhood development teacher, Danita McCray , recommended introducing concepts such as sexuality and gender identity to toddlers with a "gender unicorn."

Planned Parenthood's organization took home over $600 million in taxpayer dollars from reimbursements and grants, according to its 2021 report.