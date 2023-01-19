Planned Parenthood CEO boasts about performing more vasectomies after Dobbs decision

Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson boasted that the organization has seen a surge of male patients since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade last June.

"Men are one of the fastest growing demographics at Planned Parenthood," she told former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Leslie Jones during her guest-hosting stint on "The Daily Show," Wednesday.

"They come for the same set of services [as women]. They come to get access to condoms. They come to get access to STI screenings, they come for vasectomies, increasingly after the Dobbs decision."

Johnson told Jones that Planned Parenthood represents "freedom" of choice, saying that when patients walk into their centers, they can receive birth control, STI testing, gender-affirming care, cervical cancer screenings, breast cancer screenings and more.

"We sell freedom and agency," she said.

"And, yes, we proudly provide abortion because abortion… that is also a part of healthcare," she added.

Johnson's words follow a nationwide uptick in vasectomy inquiries sparked by the Surpeme Court's decision last June.

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest cited at 34 percent increase in the number of patients getting the procedure six months after the ruling,

Dr. Christian Hettinger, a physician at a urology clinic in Kansas City, told FOX 17 that the number of inquiries over a weekend went from a typical three to approximately 50 after the decision.

He added that demand for the procedure increased by a whopping 900 percent in less than a week.

Lyon Lenk, who was weighing the decision of getting a vasectomy last summer, said the decision is "not right for everybody," but added that the move would not be a sacrifice considering his fiancée could no longer get an abortion in the event of an unplanned pregnancy.

Planned Parenthood also appealed to the demand for vasectomies in November by offering the procedure to Missouri residents for free on "World Vasectomy Day."

In addition to skyrocketing demand for the procedure, Americans have also responded to the Dobbs decision by stocking up on Plan B contraceptives and other forms of birth control.

Many women also rushed to get intra-uterine devices (IUDs) implanted to prevent pregnancy.

Fox News' Emma Colton and The Associated Press contributed to this report.