Media

'Planet of the Apes' actors say they are 'Team Ape' because of what 'humans have done to the Earth'

'Someone put these two in a gorilla enclosure' one commentator suggested

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Actors in the latest "Planet of the Apes" film said in a recent interview they would take the side of the apes against humanity.

"I dislike humans a lot," actress Freya Allan said during an interview shared by AP Entertainment. "Listen, obviously when I’m playing Mae, I’m team human, but I’m team ape. Freya is team ape." 

"I mean, look at the planet," she said, later noting, "There are times where you see humans coming together and go, ‘Oh isn’t this lovely?’ And there’s times you go, ‘I absolutely hate us!’"

"I’m fully team ape," her co-star Owen Teague said. "Look what the humans have done to the Earth."

HALF OF US STATES REVOLT AGAINST EPA CRACKDOWN ON GAS CARS WITH MAJOR LEGAL CHALLENGE

Actors Owen Teague and Freya Allan appearing at an event

Owen Teague and Freya Allan attend the UK Launch Event of 20th Century Studios' "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" at BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 25, 2024 in London, England. ((Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK))

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is the latest film in the franchise about humans and intelligent apes vying for power on the planet. While the movie is reportedly dominating the box office, many influencers were not so enthusiastic about the actors’ comments. 

"The true battle is: Extinctionists who want a holocaust for all of humanity.  — Versus — Expansionists who want to reach the stars and Understand the Universe," billionaire and X owner Elon Musk wrote.

"The under current of all communism is anti-humanism," conservative talk show host Jesse Kelly wrote. "In the end, people are the real problem. Which is why communism has killed so many. And it’s why ‘climate change’ activism is communism’s final form."

"Perhaps they should start with themselves and demonstrate for us their true level of devotion to their anti-human Marxist message?" the host of The Steve Deace Show wrote.

Freya Allan in a scene from "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

Freya Allan stars in the 2024 film "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." ((20th Century Studios via AP))

"Someone put these two in a gorilla enclosure," commentator Sunny Lohmann wrote. "Human beings may be the only conceptual species in the entire universe. We are amazing and beautiful creatures! Human life is the most precious and unique thing in all of existence as we know it. I’m typing this on a tiny handheld computer and posting it globally in seconds. Team human."

Hot Air associate editor David Strom wrote, "This is the ideology trying to take over the world."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.