Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

"Planet of the Apes" star, Ron Harper, has died. He was 91.

Harper's daughter, Nicole Longeuay, confirmed to Fox News Digital that her father passed away peacefully from natural causes on March 21.

Ron had a long career in Hollywood. From 1961-1962, Harper starred on the police show, "87th Precinct." Following that, Harper appeared on "Wendy and Me" from 1964-1965.

The actor appeared on two other television shows, "The Jean Arthur Show" and "Garrison Gorillas" before landing his stand-out role as astronaut "Alan Virdon" on the "Planet of the Apes" television series.

M. EMMET WALSH, ‘BLADE RUNNER,’ ACTOR DEAD AT 88

The show came on the heels of the five-movie film franchise by the same name. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the series did not perform well and was canceled after 14 episodes.

"Our 'Planet of the Apes' stories degenerated into ‘The Fugitive’ with fur. I think that’s one of the things that curtailed what should have been a longer run," Harper told Tom Weaver for his book, "I Talked With A Zombie," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Following "Planet of the Apes," Harper appeared alongside Marty Krofft in "Land of Lost" in 1976 for the third and final season. Ron portrayed the family’s Uncle Jack in the sci-fi series.

Harper was only in one season, but appeared as a guest on the series several times over the following years.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The stories were very good," Harper said in an interview in 2005, according to the Hollywood Reporter. "Each generation of children as they come up and are exposed to it like those stories and remember them, pass them right on. I have about three tapes, and I’ve been showing them to my daughter since she was 5. And she still, of all my series, loves ‘Land of the Lost’ best."

Harper was born on Jan. 12, 1933. After graduating from high school, Ron earned a scholarship to Princeton University before being offered a fellowship at Harvard Law School, the Hollywood Reporter said.

"I kept saying to myself, ‘Should you waste your good education being an actor?’ And that little voice within me kept saying things like, ‘What do you want to take that fellowship to Harvard Law for? Be an actor. Starving is fun,’" Harper said in 1966, according to the outlet. "And like the fool that any actor has to be, I listened to that dumb little voice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to his daughter, Nicole, Harper is survived by his granddaughters Ronnie and Harper and his ex-wife, Shirley. Prior to his marriage to Shirley, Harper married Sally Stark.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report