Pilots accidentally broadcast 'meowing' over Reagan National Airport frequency

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Pilots at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were heard making animal noises over an open air traffic control frequency on Sunday, drawing a mix of amusement and concern after the audio circulated online.

"Now you guys need to be professional up here," an air traffic controller said in response to repeated "meow" sounds heard on the frequency. The pilots continued with more noises, prompting the controller to respond with a jab: "This is why you’re still flying RJ." The dig was an apparent reference to pilots who begin their careers flying for regional airlines before advancing to larger aircraft for major airlines, according to reporting from The New York Times.

The exchange, which was broadcast live over aviation radio, appeared to occur on a commonly monitored frequency used by both pilots and controllers during routine ground or tower communications.

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The moment quickly spread across social media platforms, where users reacted with a wide range of commentary about the pilots' behavior and the culture inside cockpits.

Some responses were humorous.

"Lol. These two clips are hilarious. Everyone deserves a little fun now and then," one user wrote.

Another added, "Pilots get bored out of their minds during intercontinental flights, with little else to do but stare out the window … and get silly."

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Others expressed concerns about the setting.

"Lowkey funny but also kinda crazy knowing this is happening on actual military aviation comms," one commenter wrote, referencing the seriousness typically associated with air traffic frequencies.

Additional reactions took a more sarcastic tone.

"Did the pilot ‘identify’ as a cat? Did the pilot ‘identify’ as a dog? We have to be fair," one user posted.

Another wrote, "DEI baby!" while a separate comment read, "And then they were drug tested," reflecting speculation and criticism circulating online without confirmed evidence tied to the specific incident.

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The incident unfolded a year after a deadly midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, which renewed scrutiny on aviation safety and communication protocols.

On Jan. 29, 2025, an American Airlines jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near the airport, killing all 67 people aboard both aircraft. The crash marked the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States in more than two decades.

In response, House lawmakers prepared to vote on new aviation safety legislation known as the ALERT Act, aimed at preventing similar incidents. The bill would require expanded use of aircraft tracking systems, including ADS-B In technology, which allows pilots to receive real-time data on nearby aircraft.

Aviation guidelines from the Federal Aviation Administration emphasize clear and professional communication between pilots and controllers to maintain safety and efficiency in busy airspace.

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No reports have specified which airline or flight crew was involved, and no official disciplinary actions had been publicly confirmed at the time of reporting.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for comment but did not immediately hear back.