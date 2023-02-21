Piers Morgan torches Buttigieg for not visiting East Palestine: 'The longer you leave it, the worse it looks'

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan called out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for failing to visit East Palestine, Ohio, nearly three weeks after the toxic chemical spill from a train derailment Tuesday on "The Five."

PIERS MORGAN: I think you can actually split your view. I think that I would have a strong view that it was correct for President Biden to go to Ukraine. And it was a bold move, and it was a two-fingers up of Putin this week in the first anniversary week. And I think he was right to do that. But I think what's been going on down in East Palestine is absolutely extraordinary. And Mayor Pete seems completely deluded. This guy keeps saying, "I'm planning to go." It's been three weeks. What are you planning? You get on a flight.

I can only liken it- [if] there was a train derailment in the U.K., for example, and the transport secretary, whose specific brief was train incidents, did not go for 18, 19 days to the scene, they would be fired. They'd be gone. They'd be torched because everybody would think that was outrageous. He [Buttigieg] seems to think that the longer he leaves it, the better he looks.

I've got a little wake-up call for you, Mayor Pete. The longer you leave it, the worse it looks, buddy. Get your ass down there now, because he's so wrong about what he said. Actually, it's really important when public figures go to these scenes. You know, I can always remember on 9/11 when President Bush went down there very, very soon and stood there.

He wasn't meeting the criteria that Mayor Pete has laid down. He was just doing a photo op. But what a powerful photo op. And when he spoke to the world, the world knew the president was taking this incredibly seriously. And that's the point.