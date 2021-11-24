Pete Hegseth questions whether any Democrat policy actually improves the lives of Americans

After a BLM radical called the Waukesha, Wis. Christmas parade attack the beginning of "the revolution," Fox News host Pete Hegseth called such a revolution "sheer evil" in the opening monologue of "Hannity" Wednesday night.

MILWAUKEE BLM 'MILITANT' SAYS WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE ATTACK MAY BE START OF 'REVOLUTION'

PETE HEGSETH: Any so-called "revolution" that starts with mowing down innocent and defenseless kids and elderly people at a Christmas parade is sheer evil. But even in the aftermath of this tragedy, the White House is refusing to back down from their destructive and dangerous push to end cash bail, with one White House official telling Fox News, …"Ending cash bail will not automatically put people charged with crimes on the streets." Oh, thank you very much for that poignant clarification. Just the latest word salad deception from the Biden-Harris team. And don't forget, it was Harris herself who in 2020 promoted a fund to bail out violent rioters in Minneapolis while buildings were still smoldering. So tonight, ask yourself: Is there any policy…being pushed by the far-left that actually improves the lives of middle- and working-class Americans? Can you name a single one? Literally just one. Abolish police, abolish prisons, open borders and cash bail; who is this helping other than brazen criminals? And of course, their unquestioning allies in the media continue to enable and amplify this reckless radicalism.

…

…[A]fter a wave of shoplifting by brazen criminals out in northern California, members of the media…don't even want us to use the term "looting" anymore. Just look at this headline from an ABC7 article in the Bay Area. "Experts" - always the experts - "caution use of ‘looting’ in describing rash of Bay Area smash-and-grabs." Don't believe your lying eyes, it's…mostly peaceful shoplifting after all. Don't forget, this is all the natural consequence of the left's normalization of criminality and property damage. What's next, calling statue destruction "community revitalization"? But of course, former President Trump, he warned us this would happen. Removing statues of Thomas Jefferson happened just right here…in New York City just this week and other statues all across America [have also been removed]. He said it wouldn't stop with Confederate statues. It would go all the way to our founders. He's right. This is all fruit of the same poisonous tree. And part of a larger plan to destroy America as we know it, to tear down our most sacred institutions, to tear down America's sense of patriotism, to tear down our sense of sovereignty and to tear down the values that make this country the greatest in the world. Values like freedom of speech, the free enterprise system and basic law and order. Their ultimate goal? To destroy and demoralize everyday Americans, and to try to force compliance with an agenda hell-bent on turning their far-left fantasies into reality. But we have some good news as well. Common-sense Americans all across America are standing up. I meet them on many mornings on "Fox and Friends." They're standing up for patriotism. They're standing up for prosperity. They're standing up for property, and they're standing up for the vision of our Founding Fathers.