Pete Hegseth: Joe Biden 'asleep at the wheel,' disconnected from Americans

The 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host argued Biden has a tough road ahead while his approval rating plummets amid unpopular policies.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth called out President Biden saying he is "asleep at the wheel" on various issues plaguing the nation after Biden appeared to fall asleep during a climate change summit. Hegseth joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the apparent nap, calling it a "sad and emblematic moment" of what is going on during the Biden presidency. 

BIDEN APPEARS TO FALL ASLEEP DURING CLIMATE SPEECH DESPITE CLAIMING IT'S ‘GREATEST THREAT’ TO US SECURITY

PETE HEGSETH: As a former infantryman in the Army, I appreciate anyone that can find the right opportunity to get a nap in. You've got to get your nap in when when you have a chance and I can't fault him. If I'm listening to international bureaucrats drone on about fighting the weather, I might take a nap as well, but it is indicative of the moniker you talked about. It is indicative of a president asleep at the wheel for the big issues. 

I'm in Minneapolis right now. They're going to vote today on whether they defund the police. You go down to the southern border and we've got a full-on invasion down there. You go to Loudoun County and they're dealing with critical race theory, which other people want to deny even exists. You go to other cities and you're dealing with crime, you go to the supply chain crisis and Christmas presents aren't arriving on time. You look at inflation and gas and prices, all of these very real things hitting people. And where is Joe Biden right now? Where is their focus? Not only is he at an international climate change conference, but he's falling asleep there. That's how disconnected he is from what's happening in people's lives.

