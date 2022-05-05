Pete Hegseth on 'Faulkner Focus': Biden admin doesn't like reporters showing the border crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth said the Biden administration does not like when Fox News reporters show the American people the reality of the open border. Hegseth joined "The Faulkner Focus" to call out the hypocrisy of DHS Secretary Mayorkas supporting a disinformation board while claiming to Americans that the southern border is secure.

PETE HEGSETH: The irony of the fact that the Department of Homeland Security is now launching a disinformation governance board while at the same time Mayorkas will look into the camera and say the border is secure as thousands and thousands, and we're breaking records, of illegals are coming across the border. That is, by definition, A, not true and B, by their definition, misinformation. The American people can see with their own eyes. And the only thing the administration doesn't like about the border is when our own reporters are actually showing the American people. Our drones, our reporters, no one else is covering. The American people, of course, feel it and realize the gravity of this. And it was Donald Trump who frankly awoke people to the reality that if you don't have borders, you don't have a country. And right now, with Title 42, which is not a policy at all, anyway, with that going away, those numbers are only going to spike.

